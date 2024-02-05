Ukraine war live updates: Kremlin declines to comment on Tucker Carlson speculation; Moscow dismisses threat from war critic

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting at the Congress Hall in Bishkek on Dec. 9, 2022.

Anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin submitted his bid to stand in the election to Russia's electoral committee last week, submitting at least 100,000 signatures of support that are required in order to be deemed eligible to run in the upcoming vote.

The Kremlin has sought to dismiss a political rival of Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the March presidential election.

Given Russia's system of "managed democracy" and the Kremlin's tight control on domestic politics and political opponents, political analysts say it's likely that Russia's Central Election Commission will find fault with Nadezhdin's efforts to get his name on the ballot paper.

The Kremlin has already signaled that it does not see Nadezhdin as a political threat, with Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov telling CNBC that "we are not inclined to exaggerate the level of support for Mr. Nadezhdin."

In other news, the Kremlin declined to say whether or not President Putin would grant an interview to U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson — or whether he was in Moscow.

"We can hardly be expected to provide information on the movement of foreign journalists," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday when asked about speculation that Carlson was in Russia to interview Putin.