Gen Z couples are more likely than older generations to keep finances separate. Here's why

Deciding to combine your finances with your significant other can be a big step in the relationship.

Nearly 2 in 5 couples, or 39%, of couples who live together completely combine their finances, whether they're married or not, according to a new report by Bankrate.

How couples handle money together varies across generations.

Gen Z adults, or those between the ages 18 to 27, are the most likely to keep their finances completely separate from their significant other, with 38%. By contrast, baby boomers, or adults age 60 to 78, are the most likely generation to fully combine their finances with their spouse or partner, at 44%.

Bankrate polled 2,233 U.S. adults in December, including 1,124 who were married or living with a partner at the time of the survey.

"One thing that comes up is the anxiety of, 'Will I lose my autonomy if I merge my finances?'" said financial therapist Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a behavior finance expert with Bread Financial.

Almost half, or 46%, of people who are in relationships keep their finances separate to avoid losing their financial independence, according to a recent survey from the financial services company. It polled 1,659 U.S. adults in early January.

"We don't want our partner to turn into a pseudo-parent," said Bryan-Podvin. "When we lose that financial independence, we all of a sudden get this dynamic of checks and balances versus equality."