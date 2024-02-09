European markets set to open mixed as investors look ahead to fresh economic data

European markets are set to open mixed Friday as investors digest the latest slew of corporate earnings and look ahead to fresh economic data.

Germany releases its latest inflation read ahead of the market open, while Italy will report industrial output data.

Regional markets closed slightly lower on Thursday as investors digested a slew of earnings from Unilever, Societe Generale, Maersk, Siemens and Adyen.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan's Nikkei hit fresh 34-year highs on Friday, while most markets were either fully or partially closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. The Nikkei 225 breached the 37,000 mark for the first time in 34 years, rising 0.4%, while the Topix was flat.

Stateside, U.S. futures were lower Friday morning after the S&P 500 crossed the historic 5,000 milestone for the first time during intraday trading.