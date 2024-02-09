Do you have a joint account? Here’s what that says about your relationship

Some say money is the root of all evil; it can also be the secret to a happy marriage.

Co-mingling accounts may lead to less frequent fights about money, according to a report by LendingTree. Of those who have at least a joint account, only 12% said financial issues caused problems with their partner, compared to 15% of those who don't have a shared account.

Further, 58% of those who share at least one bank account said they stayed together after a financial argument, compared to only 47% of those who don't have a shared account.

"If you want your marriage and relationship to survive, at least get a joint account," said Stacy Francis, a certified financial planner and president and CEO of Francis Financial in New York.

Of course, there can be varying degrees of financial entanglements. While most experts recommend some variation of having "yours, mine and ours," completely combining finances is steadily becoming less common.

According to a recent report by Bankrate, 39% of couples who are married or living together completely combine their finances, while 38% have a mix of joint and separate accounts and 24% keep finances completely separate.