Ukraine war live updates: U.S. advances military aid bill; Russia accused of using Musk's Starlink in occupied territories

Ukraine sympathizers fly a Ukrainian flag outside as the Senate works through the weekend on a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with assistance for Ukraine and Israel at the U.S. Capitol on February 11, 2024 in Washington, DC.

U.S. Senators on Sunday voted to advance a $95 billion aid package to fund Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, signaling that the vital funding will likely have the votes to pass after prolonged and fraught negotiations.

The proceedings will likely carry into next week before a final vote, which would spill into Senators' two-week recess before the commencement of federal budget talks. The process could be expedited if all 100 senators unanimously agree, but Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has openly expressed a desire to delay further.

Elsewhere, Ukraine's main military intelligence agency on Sunday accused Russian forces of using Starlink terminals produced by Elon Musk's SpaceX in occupied areas.

Starlink has been adamant that its satellite networks have never operated or been marketed in Russia, after its terminals were delivered to Ukraine after the February 2022 invasion in order to facilitate battlefield communications for Ukrainian forces.

In a post on X, Musk said any suggestion that SpaceX was selling terminals to Russia was "categorically false." "To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia."