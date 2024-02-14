As more Americans reach 65 than ever, here's what to know about your Social Security retirement age

Majamitrovic | E+ | Getty Images

How to find your Social Security full retirement age

If you were born between 1943 and 1954, your full retirement age is 66. If you were born in 1960 or later, your full retirement age is 67. The full Social Security retirement age gradually increases from 66 to 67 for people born between those years.

Social Security full retirement age Year of birth Social Security full retirement age 1943-1954 66 1955 66 and two months 1956 66 and four months 1957 66 and six months 1958 66 and eight months 1959 66 and 10 months 1960 and later 67

Source: Social Security Administration

For some people, this can come as a surprise, because they may still confuse their Social Security full retirement age with the Medicare eligibility age of 65, according to Elsasser. Others are familiar with their full retirement age because they have been seeing it on their Social Security statement over the years, he said. Social Security statements can be accessed online by creating a My Social Security account.

How Medicare can trip up retirees in other ways

It's not just the Medicare eligibility age that can trip up prospective Social Security retirement beneficiaries, Elsasser noted. Retirees may be tempted to sign up for Social Security when they become eligible for Medicare at 65 so they do not have to write checks to cover their premiums. Those payments for Medicare Part B — which covers doctor's visits, outpatient care and preventive services — are typically deducted directly from Social Security benefit checks. But tying those decisions to each other will result in permanently reduced Social Security benefits, since that would be before full retirement age. "You really should make those decisions independently of each other," Elsasser said.