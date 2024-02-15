European stocks set to open higher; UK GDP figures show economy fell into recession

LONDON — European stock markets are set to open higher Thursday as investors assess U.K. growth figures for the fourth quarter and monitor the flow of corporate earnings.

The U.K. economy contracted by 0.3% in the final quarter of 2023, pushing the country into a technical recession after third-quarter growth was revised down to -0.1%.

Among the firms reporting, Germany's Commerzbank posted a 55% jump in full-year net profit and its best result for 15 years, as fourth-quarter results slightly outperformed.

Planemaker Airbus announced a special dividend of 1 euro per share as it reported higher revenue and orders but a fall in earnings per share.