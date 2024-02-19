Japan, Korea markets open mixed with China set to resume trading after holidays; U.S. markets closed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Stock markets in Asia-Pacific started the week mixed as investors awaited China to resume trading, while U.S. markets were closed for the Presidents' Day holiday.
All eyes will be on mainland China markets, which were shut for a week for the Lunar New Year holidays that saw consumer spending jump higher than pre-Covid levels, according to official data.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, reportedly, told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the United States must lift restrictions on Chinese firms and individuals, and attempts to de-couple from Beijing would only hurt Washington.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,343, pointing to a slightly higher open compared with the HSI's close of 16,339.96.
Japan's Nikkei 225 edged 0.1% lower at open, while the broader Topix was flat.
South Korea's Kospi added 0.8% when it opened, while the smaller-cap Kosdaq eked out a 0.1% gain.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched 0.1% higher.
Wall Street's main indexes slid Friday after a hot inflation report sparked fears that interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve may not arrive until later than expected this year.
The S&P 500 fell 0.48%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.37% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.82%.
All three major indexes ended the week in negative territory, breaking their five-week winning streaks. The S&P 500 ended the week lower by 0.42%, while the Dow slipped 0.11%. The Nasdaq tumbled 1.34%.
— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Pia Singh contributed to this report
Stocks close lower to end their 5-week winning streak
All three major indexes ended Friday in the red, breaking their five-week winning streak.
The S&P 500 slid 0.48% to end at 5,005.57. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 145.13 points, or 0.37%, settling at 38,627.99. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.82% to finish at 15,775.65.
— Lisa Kailai Han
Consumer sentiment, inflation outlook steady in February, survey shows
Consumer confidence and inflation expectations changed little in the latest University of Michigan survey, as respondents weighed stock market volatility and varying signs on prices.
The February sentiment reading came in at 79.6, nudging up just 0.6 points from January and just missing the Dow Jones estimate for 80.
On inflation expectations, the one-year outlook inched higher to 3%, up one-tenth of a percentage point on a monthly basis, while the five-year outlook held at 2.9%. Both are above the Federal Reserve's 2% goal, though continuing to show signs of moderating. By comparison, the one-year outlook a year ago was 4.2%.
"The fact that sentiment lost no ground this month suggests that consumers continue to feel more assured about the economy, confirming the considerable improvements in December and January across various aspects of the economy," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.
—Jeff Cox