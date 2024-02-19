Japan, Korea markets open mixed with China set to resume trading after holidays; U.S. markets closed

Stock markets in Asia-Pacific started the week mixed as investors awaited China to resume trading, while U.S. markets were closed for the Presidents' Day holiday.

All eyes will be on mainland China markets, which were shut for a week for the Lunar New Year holidays that saw consumer spending jump higher than pre-Covid levels, according to official data.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, reportedly, told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the United States must lift restrictions on Chinese firms and individuals, and attempts to de-couple from Beijing would only hurt Washington.