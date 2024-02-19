European markets head for negative start to the new trading week

European markets are set to start the new trading week on a negative note, changing course after largely positive sentiment last week.

In Asia-Pacific overnight, stock markets in China rose as traders returned from the Lunar New Year holidays on Monday to upbeat travel data, while Hong Kong stocks fell.

The People's Bank of China on Sunday held a key policy rate steady as expected, as markets reassessed when the U.S. Federal Reserve might start easing its monetary policy this year.

U.S. markets are closed Monday for Presidents Day.