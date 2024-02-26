Japan's Nikkei 225 extends rally to hit new high, Asia markets await economic data

Electronic screens display gongs at the Exchange Square Complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index hit a fresh record high Monday as traders returned from a long weekend. Elsewhere, China shares look to extend their winning streak.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 0.5% higher, last trading at 39,321.26, comfortably above its closing record of 39,098.68. The index first breached its 1989 all-time high of 38,915.87 on Thursday.

The broader Topix added 0.6% moments after the opening bell.

Investors will focus on a slew of economic data expected this week including China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index and the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index data, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

China's CSI 300 index locked in nine straight days of gains on Friday. On Thursday, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed at a new all-time high of 39,098.68, surpassing the previous record of 38,915.87 set in 1989.