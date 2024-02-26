China de-linking talk is overdone and it's still key to the global economy, Asian Development Bank says

China is still a critical trading partner for many countries across the world, and the often-used narrative of the superpower being delinked from the global economy is overdone, says the Manila-headquartered Asian Development Bank.

"China's still probably the number one trading partner for the majority of countries in the world," ADB's Chief Economist Albert Park told CNBC.

Although there have been parts of overall trade with China that have declined, the country's engagement and importance in the global value chain has not diminished, said Park.

China's trade with its major partners fell in 2023 — its annual exports dipped for the first time in seven years as demand for Chinese goods fell amid slower global growth. However, the economic powerhouse remains a top trading partner to over 120 countries, and is still the largest trading partner to Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam, according to U.S. think tank Wilson Center.

While it may ring true for certain goods or specific countries that are "very aggressively trying to restrict Chinese trade," on a more global scale the delinking is much less evident, said the economist. He added that even following the trade conflict started by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, China's importance in the global value chain has not slumped.