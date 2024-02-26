European markets set to start the week lower as investors await inflation data

European markets are heading for a lower open Monday as global investors look ahead to more inflation data this week.

The monthly personal consumption expenditures price index, the U.S Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge, is due out Thursday.

U.S. equity futures inched lower Monday as investors looked forward to the latest inflation reading as well as a slew of big earnings reports this week.

Overnight in Asia-Pacific markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index hit a fresh high Monday as traders returned from a long weekend, while measures by South Korean authorities to boost its stock markets did little to push up the main index.