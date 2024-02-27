Trump, Biden aim to cement dominance in Michigan's presidential primary: Here's what to know

A resident votes at an early voting site on February 17, 2024 in Marshall, Michigan. In-person early voting was made available to Michigan resident for the first time today.

Republican ex-President Donald Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden on Tuesday expect to notch decisive victories in Michigan's primary elections that will bolster their campaigns heading into Super Tuesday next week.

Both candidates face challengers within their own parties — but those few remaining rivals pose little threat to the frontrunners, neither of whom have lost a single nominating contest this cycle.

Republican former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley has vowed to keep up the fight against Trump, even after losing by 20 points in her home state of South Carolina over the weekend.

Yet Haley still netted roughly 40% of the vote, making it less of a rout than many polls ahead of the race had anticipated. The results indicated to some political analysts that Trump's grip on the GOP may not be as firm as he asserts.

Trump's challenge in Tuesday's race, then, is to achieve a sweeping victory that mirrors his massive advantage in the polls and validates his claim that the primary fight is over.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota is trudging forward with his campaign against the incumbent president, who has won all available delegates so far. Biden even beat Phillips in New Hampshire as a write-in candidate.

Nonetheless, Biden faces the prospect of an organized opposition Tuesday for the first time this cycle, from voters who are furious at what they see as Biden's unwillingness to demand a ceasefire to Israel's military incursion into Gaza.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is encouraging Democrats to protest Biden's stance by voting "uncommitted" in the primary.

The impact this bloc of opposition has on the overall vote will offer an early indicator of how much clout progressive voters could have on the Democratic contest.

Michigan is one of the key battleground states that helped Biden defeat Trump in 2020. The state's Democratic leaders rescheduled the primary election to take place earlier in the year, in hopes of giving it a greater impact on the presidential race.

Tuesday's contest, however, is expected to further solidify Trump and Biden as their parties' respective leaders in the run-up to a likely general-election rematch.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Voters are allowed to register and cast a ballot on the same day.

The state has a closed primary, meaning registered voters must make a party ballot selection in their application. Early voting ran for nine days, from Feb. 17 through Sunday. More than 1 million votes have already been cast in the 2024 presidential primaries as of Monday.