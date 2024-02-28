Supreme Court will hear Trump presidential immunity claim in election interference case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at a campaign event in Waterford Township, Michigan, on Feb. 17, 2024.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to rule on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal charges in his federal election interference case.

The high court granted Trump's request to pause the case from moving forward until they decide whether an ex-president is immune from being prosecuted for official acts performed while in office, as Trump claims.

The justices are poised to proceed quickly, with Trump's court briefs due within three weeks and oral arguments set for the week of April 22.

Their decision extends a stay on a prior ruling from a lower appeals court, which rejected Trump's immunity claim.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Trump in Washington, D.C., federal court, had urged the Supreme Court justices not to let Trump delay the election interference case any further.

