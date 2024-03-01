Asia markets track Wall Street gains overnight, China manufacturing data on tap

A man is wearing a suit and holding a cup of coffee as he stands in front of an electronic display board that is showing an index in Hong Kong, China, on January 22, 2024. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets tracked Wall Street gains overnight, while investors awaited manufacturing data from China.

While most Asia stock markets were lower on Thursday, China's CSI 300 closed almost 2% higher at 3,516.08 ahead of its purchasing managers' index reading for February.

Official data is expected to show manufacturing PMI at 49.1, according to a Reuters Poll forecast. The private Caixin manufacturing final PMI is expected to come in at 50.6.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion, while below that denotes a contraction.