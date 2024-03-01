Politics

Navalny's funeral in pictures: Mourners gather in Moscow as riot police contain crowds

Sophie Kiderlin@in/sophie-kiderlin-b327b914a/@SKiderlin
Crowds gathered in Moscow on Friday to observe Alexei Navalny's funeral, with allies of the deceased Russian opposition politician saying over 1,000 people had congregated.

CNBC could not independently verify the number.

Remains of snow clutched to the streets in a grey Moscow, as people lined up outside the church where the memorial service is set to take place. Heavy police presence is expected, as political tensions run high ahead of presidential elections due to take place over March 15-17.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday said that any unsanctioned gatherings in support of Navalny would be against the law, according to a NBC News translation.

Navalny died under unclear circumstances last month while serving a sentence in an arctic prison colony. Reports say the death certificate pointed to "natural causes".

Navalny's family, supporters and Western leaders have said Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for his rival's death, but the Kremlin has denied any involvement.

Here's a look at the memorial as it unfolds.

Crowds gather as preparations for Navalny's funeral are underway

TOPSHOT - Mourners gather in front of the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church ahead of a funeral service for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow's district of Maryino on March 1, 2024.
Andrey Borodulin | Afp | Getty Images
Mourners gather in front of the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church ahead of a funeral service for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow's district of Maryino, on March 1, 2024.
Andrey Borodulin | Afp | Getty Images
TOPSHOT - Mourners gather outside the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church ahead of a funeral service for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow's district of Maryino on March 1, 2024.
Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images
TOPSHOT - A man carrying a wreath passes through a metal detector security gate at the Borisovo cemetery ahead of the burial of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow's district of Maryino on March 1, 2024.
Olga Maltseva | Afp | Getty Images

Hearse carrying Navalny's body arrives at memorial service

The hearse carrying the coffin of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives to the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church for Navalny's funeral service, in Moscow's district of Maryino on March 1, 2024.
Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny into the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church for his funeral service, in Moscow's district of Maryino on March 1, 2024.
Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny into the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church for his funeral service, in Moscow's district of Maryino on March 1, 2024.
Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images