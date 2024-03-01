Navalny funeral begins in Moscow amid heavy police presence

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny into the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church for his funeral service, in Moscow's district of Maryino on March 1, 2024.

The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is underway in Moscow, with hundreds of mourners gathering despite heightened political tensions and fears of arrests.

Barriers have been erected around the church where the memorial service began around 2 p.m. local time, ahead of the burial at 4 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence outside the church, and the burial ground has been sealed off with crash barriers.

Crowds chanted: "You were not afraid, and we are not afraid," as the coffin was carried into the church, according to BBC reporting.