Oscars 2024 live updates: Here's what to watch at the 96th Academy Awards
This is CNBC's live blog covering the 96th annual Academy Awards. Please check back for updates throughout the evening.
It's Hollywood's biggest night.
As Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, all eyes are on Universal's "Oppenheimer." Just how many trophies will the explosive biopic scoop up Sunday night?
The film dominated nominations for major categories, showing up in the fields for best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best cinematography. It snagged 13 nominations overall, leading the pack.
Searchlight's "Poor Things" tallied 11 nominations, Apple's "Killers of the Flower Moon" secured 10 and Warner Bros.' "Barbie" snared eight.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph is expected to pick up the best supporting actress award for her performance as a boarding school cafeteria manager mourning the death of her son in the Vietnam War in Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers." She has already collected a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice Award, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role.
While they're perhaps not as easy to predict, the two male acting categories are expected to be won by Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer") for lead actor and Robert Downey Jr. ("Oppenheimer") for supporting actor.
The best actress category is expected to be much tighter. Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon") and Emma Stone ("Poor Things") have traded wins throughout this year's award season. If Gladstone wins, she will be the first Native American person to ever win a competitive acting Oscar in the ceremony's 96-year history.
The ceremony is set to be televised live on ABC starting at 7 p.m. ET — an hour earlier than usual.
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.
An early start for the Oscars
Fans of the Oscars know the ceremony typically takes place at 8 p.m. ET, but this year it's starting an hour earlier.
Sunday also marks the first full day of Daylight Saving Time, and clocks moved forward at 2 a.m.
The earlier start could keep viewers tuned in longer and boost ratings. In the past, networks and ceremony hosts have attempted to keep the show under three hours, but many have still managed to stretch until after 11 p.m. ET. Much of the drop-off in viewership has come from East Coasters turning off their TVs in the third hour.
Many speculate that ABC, which is handling the telecast this year, could also benefit from moving up the start time. This year it's following the Academy Awards with a new episode of the hit show "Abbott Elementary." The ceremony's earlier start time could bring more eyeballs to the show.
— Sarah Whitten
How to watch this year's Oscars
For those who still have a cable subscription, the 96th Academy Awards will be aired live on ABC starting at 7 p.m. ET.
The ceremony will also be streamed live on abc.com and the ABC app, as well as through streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.
— Sarah Whitten