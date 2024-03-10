Oscars 2024 live updates: Here's what to watch at the 96th Academy Awards

Preparations continue along Hollywood Blvd for the 96th Academy Awards Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., March 8, 2024.

It's Hollywood's biggest night.

As Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, all eyes are on Universal's "Oppenheimer." Just how many trophies will the explosive biopic scoop up Sunday night?

The film dominated nominations for major categories, showing up in the fields for best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best cinematography. It snagged 13 nominations overall, leading the pack.

Searchlight's "Poor Things" tallied 11 nominations, Apple's "Killers of the Flower Moon" secured 10 and Warner Bros.' "Barbie" snared eight.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph is expected to pick up the best supporting actress award for her performance as a boarding school cafeteria manager mourning the death of her son in the Vietnam War in Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers." She has already collected a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice Award, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role.

While they're perhaps not as easy to predict, the two male acting categories are expected to be won by Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer") for lead actor and Robert Downey Jr. ("Oppenheimer") for supporting actor.

The best actress category is expected to be much tighter. Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon") and Emma Stone ("Poor Things") have traded wins throughout this year's award season. If Gladstone wins, she will be the first Native American person to ever win a competitive acting Oscar in the ceremony's 96-year history.

The ceremony is set to be televised live on ABC starting at 7 p.m. ET — an hour earlier than usual.