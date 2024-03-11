You can still buy a sofa for $399 — here’s why you may not want to

Hispanolistic | E+ | Getty Images

Changes to materials reduced 'repairability'

A decades-long effort to mass produce furniture at a lower cost has led to a decline in quality, overall, experts say. The rapid expansion of the middle-class after World War II made owning a home easier and drove demand for less expensive home furniture, according to CoCo Ree Lemery, a visiting professor of furniture and industrial design at Purdue University. "We were introduced to plywood. Then we really saw a material degradation," Lemery said of the rise in popularity of the composite material made from gluing together thin pieces of wood veneer. Medium density fiberboard, which is another form of engineered wood commonly known as MDF, followed, and then particle board (recycled wood chips fused together) along with synthetic foams and glues to keep production more affordable. In each case, substitute materials were used to make furniture that was less expensive but also less durable than the solid wood pieces that previous generations bought.

watch now

Increasingly, furniture is also now shipped and sold in flat-packs, which makes transporting it cheaper. In some cases, customers assemble the furniture themselves, keeping labor costs down. But at every stage, there are tradeoffs. "The more that it breaks down into small pieces, the quality is going to be less, period, end of story," Lemery said. What was lost along the way was "repairability," she said. Now, "when [furniture] reaches the end of its lifespan it just dies." Mark Schumacher, CEO of the Home Furnishings Association, referred CNBC to Koehler for comment.

How to find quality furniture

Still, consumers are more likely to prefer pieces that are affordable, even though they may not stand the test of time. "With the rise of direct-to-consumer, now customers are only buying based on aesthetics and trends," Lemery said. "In that atmosphere, of course you are going to go for the cheapest price tag." The furniture industry was not immune to supply chain issues brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused prices to spike due to high demand and low supply. Yet, furniture has not experienced the same price increases that other consumer goods have over the years, including cars and housing. "In the 1980s you could buy a sofa for $399. You could probably still buy a sofa for $399," Koehler said.

But choosing a more expensive piece isn't necessarily a guarantee of better quality, Koehler said. "To find quality, you need to do your research," he said. "In our industry, it's important to see it, feel it, touch it, so you know what you are getting." Often the telltale signs are in the construction, Koehler said. For example, open a dresser and look for dovetail drawers — a traditional joinery technique of interlocking wood — rather than pieces that are glued or stapled together. Or check the furniture description to see whether it is made from solid wood or particle board under a veneer.

Best ways to finance a furniture purchase