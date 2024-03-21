European markets head for positive open after Fed meeting; BoE, SNB rate decisions ahead

In August, the Bank of England increased interest rates for the 14th time in a row.

European markets are heading for a positive open Thursday, with investors in the region keeping an eye on the latest monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England, Norges Bank and the Swiss National Bank.

U.S. stock futures climbed Thursday morning after the three major averages stateside closed at new records after the U.S. Federal Reserve concluded its latest policy meeting.

Those gains came as the Fed reiterated expectations for three cuts to interest rates this year. The central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged at its two-day March policy meeting, which concluded Wednesday. In Asia-Pacific markets overnight, Japan stocks hit a fresh all-time high.