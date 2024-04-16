Iran is reportedly ready to give Russian authorities access to a Russian citizen on board a cargo vessel it seized days ago. The ship, the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz last Saturday after they claimed the vessel was linked to Israel. The seizure of the vessel was seen as a retaliation for Israel's strike on Iran's Damascus embassy compound, but also came ahead of a larger drone and missile strike on Israel last weekend. News agency Tass reported Tuesday that the Russian Embassy in Iran had stated that Tehran, an ally of Moscow, would soon provide access to Russian citizen Timofey Kolchanov, who is on the vessel. “According to information from the official authorities of Iran, the sea vessel Aries, on which Russian citizen Timofey Kolchanov is located, has been moved to the port of Bandar Abbas. The Iranian side promised to provide access to our citizen in the near future,” the embassy indicated. “As soon as this happens, employees The embassies will personally visit Timofey Kolchanov," the statement said, Tass reported. The embassy also noted that “the Russian sailor was given the opportunity to talk on the phone with his family.” CNBC was unable to verify the development. — Holly Ellyatt