AAA Visa credit cards review: Generous bonus cash-back categories with no annual fee

AAA Visa Signature cards review

Welcome bonus

Both AAA Visa Signature cards have the same welcome bonus, which allows you to earn a $100 statement credit after spending $1,000 within the first 90 days from account opening.

Benefits and perks

Both of these cards come with a handful of Visa Signature credit card perks, including: Three free months of Shipt membership (free delivery on $35+ orders)

Three free months of Skillshare membership

Travel and emergency assistance services

Visa concierge services

Exclusive access to Sofar events and eligibility for a free ticket per show

How to earn and use cash back

Earning The AAA Daily Advantage Visa® and AAA Travel Advantage Visa® are both cash-back rewards credit cards, but they earn bonus cash back on different purchases. The AAA Daily Advantage Visa earns: 5% cash back on grocery store purchases

3% cash back on gas and electric vehicle charging stations, wholesale clubs, streaming services, pharmacy and AAA purchases

1% cash back on all other purchases Cardholders can earn a maximum of $500 combined from the 5% and 3% bonus categories each calendar year at grocery stores, gas stations and wholesale clubs, after that purchases earn 1% for the rest of the year. So if you use this card exclusively for grocery store purchases, you would earn 5% back on $10,000 in spending. The AAA Travel Advantage Visa earns: 5% cash back on gas and electric vehicle charging station purchases

3% cash back on grocery stores, restaurants, travel and AAA purchases

1% cash back on all other purchases The AAA Travel Advantage card lets you earn a maximum of $350 in combined cash back each calendar year in the 5% bonus category, after that purchases earn 1% back for the rest of the year. That's the equivalent of spending $7,000 a year at gas stations and electric vehicle charging stations. Redeeming You can redeem cash back for a direct deposit or statement credit once you have earned at least $5 in rewards. You can also cash out your rewards for gift cards or merchandise and travel through participating AAA clubs.

Rates and fees

Both AAA credit cards have the same rates and fees. There are no annual fees and no foreign transaction fees. Balance transfers and cash advances are charged a 5% fee of the amount of the transaction with a $10 minimum. The standard APR is a variable 19.24% to 33.24% and there is no introductory APR offer. There is a fee of up to $41 for late payments and returned payments.

Alternatives to the AAA credit cards

AAA Daily Advantage Visa vs. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is CNBC Select's best credit card for groceries. It has a higher rate of return for groceries than the AAA Daily Advantage card on grocery purchases (6% back on the first $6,000 in purchases per year at U.S. supermarkets) and U.S. streaming services (6% back). It also has a more generous welcome offer and a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95 (see rates and fees). The Amex Blue Cash Preferred card has better benefits, including return protection, up to $84 a year in Disney Bundle credits ($7 a month with an eligible $9.99 a month Disney Bundle subscription) and up to $120 in annual Equinox credit ($10 a month). These credits can offset the card's annual fee (see rates and fees), so the decision may come down to how much cash back you'll earn with each card. The AAA Daily Advantage limits the bonus cash-back categories to $500 in rewards each year before the return drops to 1%. So if you expect to earn more cash back than that, the Blue Cash Preferred could be more lucrative.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Welcome bonus Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable. Variable APRs will not exceed 29.99%.

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, earn 5% cash back on combined gas station and grocery store purchases (excluding Target and Walmart) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Member FDIC. Terms apply. Information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Read our Chase Freedom Flex℠ review.

Are the AAA credit cards right for you?

The AAA Daily Advantage and AAA Travel Advantage cards both have value. They have no annual fees and earn cash back, which is always useful and never complicated. If you want to add a card to your wallet to use exclusively for groceries or gas stations, then these cards are hard to beat. However, the bonus cash-back categories for both cards have an annual limit, so heavy spenders may be better off with a card without limited bonus categories.

Bottom line

The American Automobile Association offers two co-branded credit cards, the AAA Daily Advantage Visa® and AAA Travel Advantage Visa®. These are no-annual-fee cash-back cards with generous bonus spending categories. However, the amount of bonus cash-back you can earn each year is capped, which limits the value for anyone whose spending will exceed these limits.

