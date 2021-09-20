Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Visa announces three new benefits: Shipt, Skillshare and Sofar Sounds for millions of cardholders
Visa cardholders will have access to new benefits with Shipt, Skillshare and Sofar Sounds.
Visa announced on Monday the addition of three new benefits for Visa credit card holders. This includes popular cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or the United℠ Business Card.
The new perks are primarily available to those who hold a Visa Signature card or a Visa Infinite card, while those with just a regular Visa card will have more limited access.
While these benefits are more niche, they can still provide significant value. Plus, they all come at no additional cost to Visa cardholders. Here's what you need to know.
Visa Signature and Visa Infinite cards already provided a number of benefits. They vary slightly, but each of them covers things like: travel insurance, concierge services, TSA PreCheck/Global Entry credit, cell phone insurance and rental car insurance.
Now, these cards include new perks with three different brands.
Shipt
The use of delivery services has grown significantly in the last few years, and was accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Visa is capitalizing on that trend by partnering with Shipt to offer reduced delivery costs to card members.
Shipt is available in over 5,000 U.S. cities, giving you the ability to order items from over 100 different retailers, delivered straight to your door often on the same day. It is primarily used for grocery stores, but you can also order from pet stores, drug stores, liquor stores and other big box retailers like Target and Costco.
The Shipt benefits for Visa cardholders are:
- Visa Infinite: Up to three years of free Shipt membership (normally $99 per year), with free delivery on orders over $35.
- Visa Signature: Three months of free Shipt membership, then nine months of membership at 50% off, with free delivery on orders over $35.
- All other Visa U.S. credit cards: One month of free Shipt membership, then three months of membership at 50% off, with free delivery on orders over $35.
To enroll in these benefits, visit shipt.com/visa.
Skillshare
Skillshare is an online learning platform with thousands of courses on a long list of subjects including: web design, video editing, creative writing, investing, music and more.
With a qualifying Visa credit card, you will earn:
- Visa Infinite: Free membership for three months plus 30% off annual renewals. Learn more about the terms here.
- Visa Signature: Free membership for three months plus 20% off annual renewals. Learn more about the terms here.
A Skillshare membership normally costs either $32 per month or $180 per year. With a membership, you will have unlimited access to all classes offered on the platform.
Sofar Sounds
Sofar Sounds is a tight-nit community of thousands of artists, hosts, fans, travelers and more that put on hundreds of small concerts all over the world.
It is much different than a large ticket selling platform, as the details of the venue will be emailed to you one day prior to the show. And instead of a concert with thousands of people, the venues are much more intimate, often with crowds of just few dozen people.
With a qualifying Visa credit card, you will earn:
- Visa Infinite and Visa Signature: Exclusive presale seven days ahead, plus a free ticket with each purchase of one or more tickets to a show during the presale window.
- All other Visa U.S. consumer credit cards: Exclusive presale seven days ahead, plus a free ticket with the purchase of one or more tickets to a show during the presale window (limit two free tickets per year).
Visa cards that qualify for these benefits
Here are a few examples of both Visa Infinite and Visa Signature credit cards that qualify for these benefits:
Visa Infinite credit cards:
Visa Signature credit cards:
Bottom line
Visa continues to be a dominant brand in the credit card space by adding more perks for cardholders. However, don't shy away from other credit card networks, such as Mastercard and American Express, as each offers unique benefits to enhance the cardholder experience.
Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card, Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.