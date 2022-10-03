American Express offering up to $300 in credits to cardmembers for dining, travel and shopping purchases during 'Member Week'

From Oct. 10 to 14, personal and business American Express cardholders will be able to take advantage of a host of unique experiences and offers, ranging from savings on travel and dining to access to an exclusive live concert and more. Altogether, cardholders will have the opportunity to earn nearly $300 back in statement credits, according to American Express.

American Express will soon launch its second annual "Member Week," and there are a lot of potential deals to be had.

Throughout the week, American Express will offer cardholders a wide range of perks, spanning from shopping to entertainment to dining to travel and wellness. Here are the dates and places you can score discounts and credits using your Amex card. Note that you'll have to manually enroll for many of the promotions through Amex Offers.

Monday, Oct 10. — Shopping

On Oct. 10, cardholders will be able to enroll in Amex Offers totaling up to $150 back in statement credits:

HBO Max: Get a $50 statement credit after enrolling and spending $99

Get a $50 statement credit after enrolling and spending $99 Under Armour: Get a $25 statement credit after enrolling and spending $75

Get a $25 statement credit after enrolling and spending $75 Dell: Get a $50 statement credit after enrolling and spending $100

Get a $50 statement credit after enrolling and spending $100 The Container Store: Get a $25 statement credit after enrolling and spending $75

Tuesday, Oct 11. — Dining

Starting Oct. 11, American Express cardholders can enroll to get a $25 statement credit after spending $75 or more at more than 200 Resy restaurants across the country. The $25 statement credit offer will be available to use twice by Dec. 8, 2022, giving a total value of $50.

Additionally, cardholders will have exclusive access to book reservations at 20 popular Resy restaurants across the U.S. for one night only – Nov. 1st.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Entertainment

On Oct. 12, American Express will host a benefit concert featuring Jack Harlow at Brooklyn Steel in New York City. Tickets will be available to cardholders beginning Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. EST and cost $10 each, with the proceeds of the ticket price, plus an additional $10 for every ticket sold going to the Red Cross Louisville Area Chapter. Fans unable to attend in-person can tune in live on Twitch.

In addition, from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14, cardholders will have the opportunity to purchase passes to both weekends of the 2023 Coachella Music Festival.

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Travel

For those itching to get back on the road, American Express will release special offers on flights, hotel stays, cruises and tours booked through Amex Travel. Although the details are still slim, there will be discounts with Alaska Airlines, Finnair, Qatar Airways and more.

Friday, Oct. 14 — Wellness

Member Week will wrap up with wellness benefits to help cardmembers maintain their zen. Cardholders will be able to enroll for the following offers: