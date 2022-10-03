Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
American Express offering up to $300 in credits to cardmembers for dining, travel and shopping purchases during 'Member Week'
The deals will be available to American Express cardholders from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14.
American Express will soon launch its second annual "Member Week," and there are a lot of potential deals to be had.
From Oct. 10 to 14, personal and business American Express cardholders will be able to take advantage of a host of unique experiences and offers, ranging from savings on travel and dining to access to an exclusive live concert and more. Altogether, cardholders will have the opportunity to earn nearly $300 back in statement credits, according to American Express.
Select details the benefits offered during Amex Member Week, and what cards are eligible.
American Express Member Week benefits
Throughout the week, American Express will offer cardholders a wide range of perks, spanning from shopping to entertainment to dining to travel and wellness. Here are the dates and places you can score discounts and credits using your Amex card. Note that you'll have to manually enroll for many of the promotions through Amex Offers.
Monday, Oct 10. — Shopping
On Oct. 10, cardholders will be able to enroll in Amex Offers totaling up to $150 back in statement credits:
- HBO Max: Get a $50 statement credit after enrolling and spending $99
- Under Armour: Get a $25 statement credit after enrolling and spending $75
- Dell: Get a $50 statement credit after enrolling and spending $100
- The Container Store: Get a $25 statement credit after enrolling and spending $75
Tuesday, Oct 11. — Dining
Starting Oct. 11, American Express cardholders can enroll to get a $25 statement credit after spending $75 or more at more than 200 Resy restaurants across the country. The $25 statement credit offer will be available to use twice by Dec. 8, 2022, giving a total value of $50.
Additionally, cardholders will have exclusive access to book reservations at 20 popular Resy restaurants across the U.S. for one night only – Nov. 1st.
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Entertainment
On Oct. 12, American Express will host a benefit concert featuring Jack Harlow at Brooklyn Steel in New York City. Tickets will be available to cardholders beginning Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. EST and cost $10 each, with the proceeds of the ticket price, plus an additional $10 for every ticket sold going to the Red Cross Louisville Area Chapter. Fans unable to attend in-person can tune in live on Twitch.
In addition, from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14, cardholders will have the opportunity to purchase passes to both weekends of the 2023 Coachella Music Festival.
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Travel
For those itching to get back on the road, American Express will release special offers on flights, hotel stays, cruises and tours booked through Amex Travel. Although the details are still slim, there will be discounts with Alaska Airlines, Finnair, Qatar Airways and more.
Friday, Oct. 14 — Wellness
Member Week will wrap up with wellness benefits to help cardmembers maintain their zen. Cardholders will be able to enroll for the following offers:
- Equinox: Enroll to get a $40 statement credit after making a single U.S. purchase of $175 or more at The Spa at Equinox, The Shop at Equinox, or at equinoxtheshop.com by November 24, 2022.
- Calm: Enroll to receive a $50 statement credit after making a single U.S. subscription purchase of $69.99 or more at Calm.com by October 31, 2022.
Cards that qualify for Amex Member Week
All U.S. American Express business and personal cardholders are eligible for Member Week. If you don't currently have an American Express card, you can apply for one of these cards below.
American Express® Gold Card
Rewards
4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership
Annual fee
$250
Intro APR
Not applicable
Regular APR
18.99% - 25.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Rewards
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $6,000 within 6 months of card membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.
Annual fee
$695
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit Needed
Excellent/Good
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Rewards
6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Welcome bonus
Earn a $350 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers from the date of account opening
Regular APR
16.99% - 27.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fee
2.7%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
Rewards
Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar
Welcome bonus
Earn 15,000 Membership Reward Points® after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the card within your first 3 months of card membership.
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening
Regular APR
16.24% - 24.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
2.7%
Credit needed
Excellent
Blue Business Cash™ Card from American Express
Rewards
Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1% cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement
Welcome bonus
Earn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening
Regular APR
16.24% - 24.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
2.7%
Credit needed
Excellent
Pros
- No annual fee
- Straightforward rewards program
- Spend beyond your credit limit with Expanded Buying Power
Cons
- 2.7% foreign transaction fee
Bottom line
American Express offers valuable travel rewards and cash-back credit cards to consumers and business owners and is adding even more opportunities to save money with Member Week.
However, before participating in any of these promotions, be sure you're not overspending just to earn a discount or credit card rewards. Using a budget can help you ensure that you aren't spending outside of your means or deter you away from accomplishing your financial goals.
