Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers.
Credit Cards

American Express offering up to $300 in credits to cardmembers for dining, travel and shopping purchases during 'Member Week'

The deals will be available to American Express cardholders from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14.

thumbnail
Brett Holzhauer@brett_holzhauer
Share
Photo courtesy of American Express

American Express will soon launch its second annual "Member Week," and there are a lot of potential deals to be had.

From Oct. 10 to 14, personal and business American Express cardholders will be able to take advantage of a host of unique experiences and offers, ranging from savings on travel and dining to access to an exclusive live concert and more. Altogether, cardholders will have the opportunity to earn nearly $300 back in statement credits, according to American Express.

Select details the benefits offered during Amex Member Week, and what cards are eligible.

American Express Member Week benefits

Throughout the week, American Express will offer cardholders a wide range of perks, spanning from shopping to entertainment to dining to travel and wellness. Here are the dates and places you can score discounts and credits using your Amex card. Note that you'll have to manually enroll for many of the promotions through Amex Offers.

Monday, Oct 10. — Shopping

On Oct. 10, cardholders will be able to enroll in Amex Offers totaling up to $150 back in statement credits:

  • HBO Max: Get a $50 statement credit after enrolling and spending $99
  • Under Armour: Get a $25 statement credit after enrolling and spending $75
  • Dell: Get a $50 statement credit after enrolling and spending $100
  • The Container Store: Get a $25 statement credit after enrolling and spending $75

Don't miss: Save on essentials with the best credit cards for maximizing everyday purchases

Tuesday, Oct 11. — Dining

Starting Oct. 11, American Express cardholders can enroll to get a $25 statement credit after spending $75 or more at more than 200 Resy restaurants across the country. The $25 statement credit offer will be available to use twice by Dec. 8, 2022, giving a total value of $50.

Additionally, cardholders will have exclusive access to book reservations at 20 popular Resy restaurants across the U.S. for one night only – Nov. 1st.

Don't miss: We analyzed 32 popular rewards cards: Here's our No. 1 pick for restaurant rewards

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Entertainment

On Oct. 12, American Express will host a benefit concert featuring Jack Harlow at Brooklyn Steel in New York City. Tickets will be available to cardholders beginning Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. EST and cost $10 each, with the proceeds of the ticket price, plus an additional $10 for every ticket sold going to the Red Cross Louisville Area Chapter. Fans unable to attend in-person can tune in live on Twitch.

In addition, from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14, cardholders will have the opportunity to purchase passes to both weekends of the 2023 Coachella Music Festival.

Don't miss: Get access to presale and VIP tickets for concerts, sports games and exclusive events with these credit cards

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Travel

For those itching to get back on the road, American Express will release special offers on flights, hotel stays, cruises and tours booked through Amex Travel. Although the details are still slim, there will be discounts with Alaska Airlines, Finnair, Qatar Airways and more.

Don't miss: Here are the best travel credit cards that can save you hundreds on your next vacation

Friday, Oct. 14 — Wellness

Member Week will wrap up with wellness benefits to help cardmembers maintain their zen. Cardholders will be able to enroll for the following offers:

  • Equinox: Enroll to get a $40 statement credit after making a single U.S. purchase of $175 or more at The Spa at Equinox, The Shop at Equinox, or at equinoxtheshop.com by November 24, 2022.
  • Calm: Enroll to receive a $50 statement credit after making a single U.S. subscription purchase of $69.99 or more at Calm.com by October 31, 2022.

Don't miss: Best credit cards for all your fitness expenses of 2022

Cards that qualify for Amex Member Week

All U.S. American Express business and personal cardholders are eligible for Member Week. If you don't currently have an American Express card, you can apply for one of these cards below.

American Express® Gold Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    Not applicable

  • Regular APR

    18.99% - 25.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

 

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $6,000 within 6 months of card membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

  • Annual fee

    $695

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit Needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a $350 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers from the date of account opening

  • Regular APR

    16.99% - 27.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

 

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 15,000 Membership Reward Points® after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the card within your first 3 months of card membership.

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

  • Regular APR

    16.24% - 24.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Blue Business Cash™ Card from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1% cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

  • Regular APR

    16.24% - 24.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • No annual fee
  • Straightforward rewards program
  • Spend beyond your credit limit with Expanded Buying Power

Cons

  • 2.7% foreign transaction fee
Learn More
View More

Bottom line

American Express offers valuable travel rewards and cash-back credit cards to consumers and business owners and is adding even more opportunities to save money with Member Week.

However, before participating in any of these promotions, be sure you're not overspending just to earn a discount or credit card rewards. Using a budget can help you ensure that you aren't spending outside of your means or deter you away from accomplishing your financial goals.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

