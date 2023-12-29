Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Over a quarter of Americans have less than $500 in their checking account
Here's how checking account balances parse out by income level.
Checking accounts keep cash easily accessible and are designed to cover short-term expenses, like rent and groceries. It's a common rule of thumb to keep one to two months' worth of expenses in a checking account, but many Americans aren't meeting this benchmark.
27% of Americans have less than $500 in their checking account, a recent CNBC Select and Dynata Banking Behaviors Survey found. Another 11% have a balance between $500 and $999 and 23% said they have between $1,000 and $4,999.
All of these figures are well below the $6,081 that the average American household spends in a month. About one third of survey respondents said they had more than $5,000 in their checking account.
Checking account balances by household income
Household income plays a role in how much Americans have in their checking accounts.
The majority of respondents with a household income less than $50,000 reported having less than $500 in their checking account, data from the survey revealed.
The median household income in the U.S. is $74,580, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and 63% of those making between $50,000 and $74,999 reported having checking account balances of $4,999 or less.
Yet, for those making $200,000 or more, over half reported having at least $10,000 in their checking account.
How to maximize your accounts
Whatever your situation, it's best practice to avoid common banking fees and save smarter so you can meet your financial goals quicker.
What to do if you have a low checking account balance
When literally every dollar counts, you need to make sure your account is not costing you anything. Yet checking accounts from the big banks charge over $5 each month, on average, just to maintain an account — that's $60 each year.
Banks will often waive monthly service fees with a minimum balance requirement. But when that's not a possibility, there are no-fee checking accounts that don't charge a monthly maintenance fee, have no minimum balance requirement and don't require an initial deposit.
These no-fee checking accounts are available nationwide and have large ATM networks:
Capital One 360 Checking®
Monthly maintenance fee
$0
Minimum deposit to open
$0
Minimum balance
None
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
0.10%
Free ATM network
70,000+ Capital One®, MoneyPass and Allpoint® ATMs
ATM fee reimbursement
None
Overdraft fee
$0
Mobile check deposit
Yes
Terms apply.
Ally Bank Spending Account
Monthly maintenance fee
$0
Minimum deposit to open
$0
Minimum balance
None
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
0.10% less than $15,000 minimum daily balance; 0.25% over $15,000 minimum daily balance
Free ATM network
43,000+ Allpoint® ATMs
ATM fee reimbursement
Up to $10 per statement cycle
Overdraft fee
$0
Mobile check deposit
Yes
Terms apply.
Discover Cashback Debit Account
Monthly maintenance fee
$0
Minimum deposit to open
$0
Minimum balance
None
Rewards
1% cash back on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases each month. See website for details by clicking "Learn More".
Free ATM network
60,000+ Allpoint® and MoneyPass® ATMs
ATM fee reimbursement
None
Overdraft fee
$0
Mobile check deposit
Yes
Terms apply.
What to do if you have a high checking account balance
While it's not the case for the average American, it's possible to have too much cash in a checking account. What to be wary of? It could lead to overspending.
Scott Cole, a CFP at ColeFP and Wealth Management, shares a principle he talks about with his clients: Expenses expand to the income allowed. In other words, as your income grows your spending will rise along with it.
"If one considers checking as 'money to spend,' then one will almost naturally spend up to the limit whether the expense was actually a need or not," Cole explains. He cautions that having too much in a checking account may take away from some of the intentionality of spending and distract from other important and valuable things, like funding retirement, saving for a home and paying off credit card debt.
There's also the opportunity cost of getting higher returns on that money sitting in your checking account.
The national average APY on an interest checking account is just 0.07%. At that rate, any balance is earning next to nothing in interest.
A high-yield savings account is a good place to reroute some of that cash, especially as interest rates are around 5%, some even reaching 6% (albeit the latter with restrictions). A $10,000 balance in a checking account earning 0.07% APY would earn a measly $7 in a year. But that same amount in a high-yield savings account with 5% APY would pay $500 in interest in a year.
LendingClub High-Yield Savings
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
4.65%
Minimum balance
No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
None
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fees
N/A
Offer checking account?
Yes
Offer ATM card?
Yes
See our methodology, terms apply.
UFB Secure Savings
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
Earn up to 5.25% APY
Minimum balance
None
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
No max number of transactions; max transfer amounts may apply
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fee
Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available
Offer checking account?
Yes
Offer ATM card?
Yes
Terms apply.
Read our UFB Secure Savings review.
Western Alliance Bank Savings Account
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
5.21% APY
Minimum balance
$1 minimum deposit
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
Up to 6 transactions each month
Excessive transactions fee
The bank may charge fees for non-sufficient funds
Overdraft fee
No overdraft fee
Offer checking account?
No
Offer ATM card?
No
Terms apply.
Survey methodology
The CNBC Select Banking Behaviors Survey of 1,151 Americans across the country was conducted online from Sept. 8, 2023 to Sept. 19, 2023 by Dynata. Survey respondents were nationally representative by gender, age, race and ethnicity using 2020 Census data. Women represented 50% while men represented 49% of respondents and spanned a wide variety of incomes. All those surveyed were 18 or older. The margin of error for the survey was +/-3%.
