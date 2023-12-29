Over a quarter of Americans have less than $500 in their checking account

Checking accounts keep cash easily accessible and are designed to cover short-term expenses, like rent and groceries. It's a common rule of thumb to keep one to two months' worth of expenses in a checking account, but many Americans aren't meeting this benchmark. 27% of Americans have less than $500 in their checking account, a recent CNBC Select and Dynata Banking Behaviors Survey found. Another 11% have a balance between $500 and $999 and 23% said they have between $1,000 and $4,999.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards September 2023 CNBC Select x Dynata Banking Behaviors Survey

All of these figures are well below the $6,081 that the average American household spends in a month. About one third of survey respondents said they had more than $5,000 in their checking account.

Checking account balances by household income

Household income plays a role in how much Americans have in their checking accounts. The majority of respondents with a household income less than $50,000 reported having less than $500 in their checking account, data from the survey revealed. The median household income in the U.S. is $74,580, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and 63% of those making between $50,000 and $74,999 reported having checking account balances of $4,999 or less. Yet, for those making $200,000 or more, over half reported having at least $10,000 in their checking account.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards September 2023 CNBC Select x Dynata Banking Behaviors Survey

How to maximize your accounts

Whatever your situation, it's best practice to avoid common banking fees and save smarter so you can meet your financial goals quicker. What to do if you have a low checking account balance When literally every dollar counts, you need to make sure your account is not costing you anything. Yet checking accounts from the big banks charge over $5 each month, on average, just to maintain an account — that's $60 each year. Banks will often waive monthly service fees with a minimum balance requirement. But when that's not a possibility, there are no-fee checking accounts that don't charge a monthly maintenance fee, have no minimum balance requirement and don't require an initial deposit. These no-fee checking accounts are available nationwide and have large ATM networks:

Capital One 360 Checking® Learn More Capital One Bank is a Member FDIC. Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.10%

Free ATM network 70,000+ Capital One®, MoneyPass and Allpoint® ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement None

Overdraft fee $0

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

Ally Bank Spending Account Learn More Ally Bank is a Member FDIC. Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.10% less than $15,000 minimum daily balance; 0.25% over $15,000 minimum daily balance

Free ATM network 43,000+ Allpoint® ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement Up to $10 per statement cycle

Overdraft fee $0

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

Discover Cashback Debit Account Learn More Discover Bank is a Member FDIC. Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Rewards 1% cash back on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases each month. See website for details by clicking "Learn More".

Free ATM network 60,000+ Allpoint® and MoneyPass® ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement None

Overdraft fee $0

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

What to do if you have a high checking account balance While it's not the case for the average American, it's possible to have too much cash in a checking account. What to be wary of? It could lead to overspending. Scott Cole, a CFP at ColeFP and Wealth Management, shares a principle he talks about with his clients: Expenses expand to the income allowed. In other words, as your income grows your spending will rise along with it. "If one considers checking as 'money to spend,' then one will almost naturally spend up to the limit whether the expense was actually a need or not," Cole explains. He cautions that having too much in a checking account may take away from some of the intentionality of spending and distract from other important and valuable things, like funding retirement, saving for a home and paying off credit card debt. There's also the opportunity cost of getting higher returns on that money sitting in your checking account. The national average APY on an interest checking account is just 0.07%. At that rate, any balance is earning next to nothing in interest. A high-yield savings account is a good place to reroute some of that cash, especially as interest rates are around 5%, some even reaching 6% (albeit the latter with restrictions). A $10,000 balance in a checking account earning 0.07% APY would earn a measly $7 in a year. But that same amount in a high-yield savings account with 5% APY would pay $500 in interest in a year. Here are some of the top high-yield savings accounts to consider for any excess cash in your checking account:

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.65%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

UFB Secure Savings Learn More UFB Secure Savings is offered by Axos Bank, a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn up to 5.25% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes

Terms apply. Read our UFB Secure Savings review.

Western Alliance Bank Savings Account Learn More Western Alliance Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.21% APY

Minimum balance $1 minimum deposit

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 transactions each month

Excessive transactions fee The bank may charge fees for non-sufficient funds

Overdraft fee No overdraft fee

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No Terms apply.

Survey methodology

The CNBC Select Banking Behaviors Survey of 1,151 Americans across the country was conducted online from Sept. 8, 2023 to Sept. 19, 2023 by Dynata. Survey respondents were nationally representative by gender, age, race and ethnicity using 2020 Census data. Women represented 50% while men represented 49% of respondents and spanned a wide variety of incomes. All those surveyed were 18 or older. The margin of error for the survey was +/-3%.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every banking article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of banking products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.