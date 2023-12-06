82% of Americans don't use this kind of savings account that earns over 5% a year — here’s how much money you may be missing out on

When it comes to stashing cash, most Americans aren't taking advantage of one of the best accounts to grow their money and keep it accessible with nearly zero risk: a high-yield savings account. In fact, a new CNBC Select and Dynata Banking Behaviors Survey found that 82% of the population doesn't utilize a high-yield savings account. Why does that matter? It means that many may be losing out on free money. Some high-yield savings accounts currently offer interest rates higher than 5%, over 10x higher than the national average for traditional savings accounts, which is 0.46%. American families have a median cash balance of $8,000 across different bank accounts, including checking and savings accounts, according to data from the Federal Reserve. If that money were to earn 0.46% APY in a traditional savings account, it would net just $37 in a year, whereas a high-yield savings account earning 5% APY would yield over $400 in interest payments in the same time period. Below, we take a look at where Americans are keeping their savings, plus the best high-yield savings accounts on the market right now.

Where people keep their money

The majority of Americans — 57% — keep their savings in a traditional or regular savings account, according to the CNBC Select and Dynata survey, while only 18% utilize a high-yield savings account. That could be because people see a savings account as just a place to park money, as opposed to growing it, so they're not shopping for the best rates, says Bill Van Sant, a CFP®, AIF® and senior VP and managing director at Girard® Investment Services. But it's important to pay attention to the savings environment, he says, especially in this economy. "Not using a high-yield savings account is potentially hurting the earnings of these folks in a period with rising costs," he says. "Savings vehicles and bank products won't outpace inflation, but they can help to keep pace." People are also potentially under-utilizing other smart saving strategies, according to the survey: Only 9% of Americans also have a brokerage account, 10% an IRA, 11% a CD and 11% a money market account.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Traditional, or regular, savings accounts are by far the most utilized, but they arguably have the lowest return out of all the choices. September 2023 CNBC Select x Dynata Banking Behaviors Survey

Options like CDs and money market accounts can offer returns competitive or even better than a high-yield savings account. But the money in a CD is not as accessible as with a high-yield savings account. CD funds, for example, can be inaccessible anywhere from three months to five years, while high-yield savings restrictions may limit savers to six withdrawals or outgoing transfers per month. And money market accounts tend to require higher minimum balances than high-yield savings accounts do. Stock market investments via brokerage accounts or IRAs can potentially generate higher long-term returns than high-yield savings accounts, but carry much more risk. Traditional savings accounts have the same accessibility as a high-yield savings account, but there's significant opportunity cost in lower rates.

The best high-yield savings accounts now

The bottom line is, in this economic climate, high-yield savings accounts are a smart way to take advantage of compounding interest (i.e. earning interest on top of interest), while keeping money accessible. Many of the best high-yield savings accounts on the market currently offer APYs of over 5%. For context, in 2021, when interest rates were around their lowest, these accounts offered APYs of around just 1%, while the average traditional savings APY was 0.07%. You also want to look for things like zero monthly maintenance fees, low (or no) minimum balance requirements and FDIC insurance. Here are a few high-yield savings accounts that offer 5% APY or higher, as well as other benefits:

Western Alliance Bank Savings Account Learn More Western Alliance Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.26% APY

Minimum balance $1 minimum deposit

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 transactions each month

Excessive transactions fee The bank may charge fees for non-sufficient funds

Overdraft fee No overdraft fee

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No Terms apply.

Newtek Bank Personal High Yield Savings Learn More Newtek Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.25% APY

Minimum balance $0.01 to earn interest

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle; transaction amount limits apply; withdrawals from your account can only be transferred to the original external funding source

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Only a business checking account

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Newtek checking account Terms apply.

UFB Secure Savings Learn More UFB Secure Savings is offered by Axos Bank, a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn up to 5.25% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes

Terms apply. Read our UFB Secure Savings review.

Bask Interest Savings Account Learn More Bask Bank and BankDirect are divisions of Texas Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.10% APY 1

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No Terms apply. 1Annual Percentage Yields (APY) and Interest Rates shown are offered on accounts accepted by Bask Bank and effective per the dates shown above, unless otherwise noted. Annual Percentage Yield is variable and subject to change at any time. No minimum balance requirement and no monthly service charge. Must fund within 15 business days of account opening.

Compare offers to find the best savings account

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Survey methodology

The CNBC Select Banking Behaviors Survey of 1,151 Americans across the country was conducted online from Sept. 8, 2023 to Sept. 19, 2023 by Dynata. Survey respondents were nationally representative by gender, age, race and ethnicity using 2020 Census data. Women represented 50% while men represented 49% of respondents and spanned a wide variety of incomes. All those surveyed were 18 or older. The margin of error for the survey was +/-3%.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every banking article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of banking products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.