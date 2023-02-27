Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links.
Personal Finance

Don't forget to take advantage of these 4 'free money' benefits, says financial expert

From 401(k)s to checking accounts, these are just two vehicles that can help you earn cash.

thumbnail
Elizabeth Gravier
Undefined Undefined | Istock | Getty Images

Welcome back to Money Made Easy, where we focus on simple ways to manage your finances and save money. In the latest installment of the series, CNBC Select Contributor and Financial Advisor Kristin O'Keeffe Merrick walks us through her best tips for rethinking how you manage your money in 2023.

Check out the full interview featured on TODAY in the video below and read on for some of Merrick's best strategies.

4 simple strategies to get 'free money'

Free money isn't just finding a $10 bill on the sidewalk or getting a birthday card from Grandma. Below are four easy money moves you can make to bank what is essentially "free money," according to Merrick.

1. Meet your employer's 401(k) match

Employer-sponsored 401(k)s often offer a company match for employees who contribute a certain amount to the retirement plan. For example, your company may promise to match up to 6% of your salary if you also contribute 6% into your 401(k) — basically doubling what you're able to put away for retirement.

"If you don't contribute to your 401(k), then your company does not match and then you miss out on that compensation," Merrick says.

And don't forget that your contributions to a 401(k) are tax-free, meaning they reduce how much you owe in taxes.

2. Maximize your credit card rewards

Credit card rewards programs let you earn cash-back (or other perks) on money you were going to spend anyway. For example, with a cash rewards credit card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you can earn 2% cash rewards on all eligible purchases with no annual fee.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

  • Rewards

    Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

  • Regular APR

    19.49%, 24.49%, or 29.49% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Introductory fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Rewards credit cards allow cardholders to earn everything from cash back to points and miles when they spend on the card. Those points and miles can then be redeemed to offset expenses on things like travel, while cash back can lower your credit card bill.

Plus, many of these cards offer a welcome bonus after opening a new account and meeting a minimum spending requirement. For example, the Active Cash Card comes with a welcome bonus of a $200 cash reward after you spend $1,000 in purchases within three months of opening the card.

Merrick adds one caveat with credit cards, and that is to understand what a card could provide for you and whether or not it actually suits your spending habits. You wouldn't want to get a gas rewards credit card if you barely drive, for example.

And the key to really maximizing your card's rewards is to make sure you pay off your balance in full and on time each month, otherwise the interest and late fees you would accrue eat away at anything you'd earn. "You should not be using credit cards for points if you carry large balances," Merrick warns.

3. Open a new checking account with a welcome bonus

"There's a lot of incentives these days for opening new accounts — there's actually cash incentives," Merrick says. "If you're ready for a new checking account, a good time to switch to another bank is when doing so would give you some free money."

The accounts below are currently offering new customer bonuses:

Up to $400 bonus offer: PNC Virtual Wallet. Open and use a select new Virtual Wallet.

$200 bonus offer: Chase Total Checking®. Open a Chase Total Checking account and set up direct deposit within 90 days of coupon enrollment. Offer expires 04/19/2023.

Chase Total Checking®

  • Monthly maintenance fee

    $12, with options to waive

  • Minimum deposit to open

    $0

  • Minimum balance

    $1,500 daily balance to avoid monthly maintenance fee

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    None

  • Free ATM network

    Access to more than 16,000 Chase ATMs

  • ATM fee reimbursement

    None

  • Overdraft fee

    *With Chase Overdraft AssistSM, we won't charge an Insufficient Funds Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts. 

  • Mobile check deposit

    Yes

$100 bonus offer: Chase College Checking℠ account. Open a Chase College Checking account with qualifying transactions. Offer expires 04/19/2023.

Chase College Checking℠

  • Monthly maintenance fee

    $6 monthly service fee; no monthly service fee for up to 5 years if you're a student between the ages of 17-24 at account opening with proof of student status

  • Minimum deposit to open

    $0

  • Minimum balance

    No monthly service fee if you have an average ending day balance of $5,000 or more in this account

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    None

  • Free ATM network

    More than 16,000 Chase ATMs

  • ATM fee reimbursement

    None

  • Overdraft fee

    *With Chase Overdraft AssistSM, we won't charge an Insufficient Funds Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.

  • Mobile check deposit

    Yes

4. Transfer your cash to a high-yield savings account

In this rising-rate environment, now is the time to open a high-yield savings account and earn more interest than you would in a traditional savings account. You're essentially collecting "free" money by parking your cash in a savings account — especially one with an above-average APY.

"I want you to think about, if you're sitting on cash, where it's sitting and if it's earning you money and then maybe being strategic about where that money's going to go," Merrick says.

Some of the top high-yield savings accounts, like the ones below, are currently offering 4% APY and higher. If you have idle cash sitting in a traditional savings or checking account, it's worth moving your money to take advantage of the highest interest rates we've seen in decades.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    4.00%

  • Minimum balance

    No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

  • Monthly fee

    None

  • Maximum transactions

    None

  • Excessive transactions fee

    None

  • Overdraft fees

    N/A

  • Offer checking account?

    Yes

  • Offer ATM card?

    Yes

UFB Preferred Savings

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    Earn up to 4.55% APY

  • Minimum balance

    None

  • Monthly fee

    None

  • Maximum transactions

    No max number of transactions; Max transfer amounts may apply

  • Excessive transactions fee

    None

  • Overdraft fees

    Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

  • Offer checking account?

    No

  • Offer ATM card?

    Yes

Bask Bank Interest Savings Account

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    4.25%

  • Minimum balance

    None

  • Monthly fee

    None

  • Maximum transactions

    Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

  • Excessive transactions fee

    $5 per transaction

  • Overdraft fees

    N/A

  • Offer checking account?

    No

  • Offer ATM card?

    No

Bottom line

Simple money moves like meeting your company's 401(k) match, earning rewards on your daily spending with a rewards credit card, opening a checking account with a welcome bonus and transferring your savings to a high-yield account can make your money work harder for you and give you "free" money for the things you were already doing.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest