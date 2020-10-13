Amex’s Business Class LIVE: Summit for Success goes virtual to provide free educational sessions for business owners

Small business owners have to juggle a lot of hats, especially amid coronavirus. To help you navigate these challenging times, American Express is moving its Business Class LIVE: Summit for Success online. The event takes place next Tuesday, October 20 and has over 35 virtual sessions hosted by a variety of speakers including Shaquille O’Neal and executives from Dell, Amazon, Google, Netflix and more. The events aim to support small business owners through networking, resources and tools. Plus it’s completely free to attend, regardless if you’re an Amex card member or not. If you’re interested in attending the summit, you must register by October 18. Here’s what to expect from the ninth-annual Business Class LIVE: Summit for Success, plus how a small business credit card can help you manage business expenses.

Amex Virtual Campus Auditorium at Business Class LIVE: Summit for Success. American Express

Business Class LIVE: Summit for Success

The ninth-annual Business Class LIVE: Summit for Success aims to address the concerns of business owners that were uncovered in a recent survey and expand on Amex’s mission to help businesses do more business, Clayton Ruebensaal, EVP of Global B2B Marketing at American Express, tells CNBC Select. Business owners stated that the top three resources they would find most helpful in navigating these unprecedented times are virtual business conferences/webinars (47%), virtual networking events (44%) and advice/resources about leading through a crisis (44%), according to the recent American Express Business Resiliency Survey. The Summit’s goal is to provide resources that can help businesses grow, hire more people, increase sales and expand into new lines of business. Ruebensaal says that this virtual event balances three themes — education, social and entertainment — to make the information resonate with business owners. In order to shift this event from in-person to digital, American Express built a fully immersive Amex Virtual Campus that attendees can explore. The virtual campus includes an auditorium, rooftop and lounge that host sessions throughout the day. Sessions are broken up into one of four tracks: Good for Business: Tools to help grow and operate a business.

Tools to help grow and operate a business. Good for People: Tools to help stay balanced, inspired and motivated to fuel success.

Tools to help stay balanced, inspired and motivated to fuel success. Good for Community: Workshops and tips on building a cross-cultural business community.

Workshops and tips on building a cross-cultural business community. Business Stories: Hear how business owners have pivoted, the lessons learned and tips to unleash growth potential. Some events you can expect include a keynote round table with Shaquille O’Neal, Venus Williams and Anna Marrs, President of Global Commercial Services at Amex. Plus sessions addressing the needs of women- and black-owned businesses, as well as challenges faced by LGBTQ+- and Latino-owned businesses.

Perks of using a small business credit card

Opening a small business credit card is a great way to streamline day-to-day business expenses while also benefiting from perks like rewards and discounts at merchants. The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express offers 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar. Plus this card has a unique welcome offer: new cardholders can earn up to $100 in the form of statement credits at each of the following merchants: Dell Technologies, DocuSign or FedEx, after making an eligible purchase within the first three months of account opening (up to $300).

Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Learn More On American Express's secure site Rewards Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

Welcome bonus Earn up to $100 in the form of statement credits at each of the following merchants: Dell Technologies, DocuSign or FedEx after you make an eligible purchase on your new card within the first 3 months (up to $300)

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 13.24% to 19.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 3%, $5 minimum; N/A for new applicants

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

And since it’s important to separate personal and business expenses for tax reasons, a business card can help you designate between the two. Plus you can manage employee spending by adding your employees to your business card account. This takes the hassle out of reimbursing employees for business spending on their personal card and can make expense management easier. The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express has no annual fee and doesn’t charge for employee cards (see rates and fees). Meanwhile The American Express® Business Gold Card has a $295 annual fee, and charges a $50 annual fee for the first card and then no annual fee for up to 99 additional cards (see rates and fees).

The American Express® Business Gold Card Learn More On American Express's secure site Rewards Get more rewards with 4X Membership Rewards ® points on two select categories where you spend the most each month; Get 25% points back, after you book a flight using Pay with Points

Welcome bonus Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $5,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first three months of Card Membership

Annual fee $295

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR 14.24% to 22.24%

Balance transfer fee Not applicable

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.