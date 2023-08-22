Bask Bank review: Earn airline miles or cash on your savings

Savers looking to maximize the return on their cash should consider Bask Bank™. Though Bask Bank doesn't offer anything beyond savings vehicles, their savings options consistently offer some of the highest rates for no monthly fees. Bask Bank also stands out for having a savings account where you can earn airline miles — a perk typically reserved for travel credit cards — in addition to a traditional high-yield savings account and CDs. For those who just want a no-frills savings account that earns a high amount of interest, the Bask Interest Savings Account currently offers 5.00% APY — a competitive rate today — with no monthly fees.

Frequent flyers should check out the Bask Mileage Savings Account, where instead of a cash return, they'll earn 2.5 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles for every $1 saved annually in the account. That means if you save $9,000 in the account, you'll have earned 22,500 miles at the end of a year.

You can also open both accounts and transfer money between the two so that you earn a combination of cash and airline miles. Below, CNBC Select dives into these accounts, as well as Bask Bank's CD offerings.

Bask Bank review

APYs

Bask Interest Savings Account APY The Bask Interest Savings Account currently offers a very respectable 5.00% APY to all savings account holders. Bask Mileage Savings Account APY With the Bask Mileage Savings Account, you'll score American Airlines AAdvantage® miles: Earn 2.5 miles for every $1 saved annually. You can use these miles for flights on American Airlines or any of its 20+ partner airlines — meaning your next trip just got that bit less expensive. AAdvantage miles accrue daily and are rewarded based on your average monthly balances in your account. There's a special offer right now, too, where you can earn up to 20,000 bonus airline miles. New and existing Bask Mileage Savings Account users who make new deposits of at least $10,000, $25,000 or $50,000 between June 1, 2023, and Aug. 31, 2023 (and maintain the new deposit balance for 180 consecutive calendar days), can earn a bonus 4,000, 10,000 or 20,000 AAdvantage miles, respectively. (See the Bonus Terms and Conditions to learn more.) Bask Certificates of Deposit APY Bask Bank has four different Certificates of Deposit (CDs) you can choose from. CDs can be a good savings tool when you want to grow that money for a medium or long-term goal, since you basically lock your funds away to earn a (typically) guaranteed interest rate. Below are Bask Bank's CD terms and their current fixed rates: Six-month CD: 5.25% APY

5.25% APY 12-month CD: 5.15% APY

5.15% APY 18-month CD: 4.50% APY

4.50% APY 24-month CD: 4.50% APY

Access to your cash

Bask Bank is a division of Texas Capital Bank (which is FDIC-insured), but operates completely online and via its mobile app. You can deposit funds to your account either via mobile check, ACH transfer or wire transfer. The Bask Interest Savings Account and Bask Mileage Savings Account allow up to six free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle, while the CDs may have a penalty for withdrawals before maturity. Unfortunately, Bask Bank does not offer ATM cards.

Features

Bask Bank's savings vehicles are relatively no-frills. It offers a U.S.-based customer support team that's available by email or by phone Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT. There are no ATM or debit cards, but its app offers mobile banking features. You also can't do all of your banking in one place since Bask Bank doesn't offer any checking accounts.

Fees

Bask Interest Savings and Bask Mileage Savings accounts have no monthly fees and no minimum requirements. The bank, however, may close your account if it remains unfunded for 15 business days. All of Bask Bank's CD terms require $1,000 to open an account within the first 10 business days. Withdrawing from your principal balance before your CD matures may cause you to pay a penalty, and you can't make additional contributions beyond your initial lump-sum deposit until your CD term ends. However, once your CD matures, you can choose to withdraw your funds, move them into another Bask Bank CD or adjust your CD term. Otherwise, your CD is automatically renewed.

Bottom line

Why trust CNBC Select?

