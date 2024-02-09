Here are the 4 best burial insurance companies

Best for customer satisfaction

State Farm Life Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights State Farm offers a variety of term, whole, and universal life insurance products to choose from, alongside other types of insurance. It's rated highly for both financial stability and customer service. Pros A++ AM Best financial strength rating

Highest rated for customer satisfaction

No medical exam option available Cons Low coverage limit for no medical exam option Learn More View More

Who's this for? State Farm is a top choice if you want a provider with a proven track of customer satisfaction. The company ranks first in JD Power's life insurance customer satisfaction ratings with 843 points out of 1,000. Standout benefits: State Farm's final expense life insurance offers $10,000 to $15,000 in coverage. The policy has no medical questions and requires no medical exam. The coverage is instant and won't be denied. The company also guarantees that premiums won't increase. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for immediate coverage

Ethos Life Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Ethos advertises term and permanent life insurance products and offers a free will and estate planning tools with a policy. Pros No medical exam

Guaranteed acceptance option

Instant coverage

Fully online application Cons Limited customization options

Not available in all states Learn More View More

Who's this for? Ethos is ideal for those who want a policy quickly. It offers a simple online application process and immediate coverage. Standout benefits: With the guaranteed issue whole life insurance option, you'll be approved instantly for $10,000, $15,000, $20,000 or $25,000 in coverage for ages 65 to 85. This policy requires no health questions or medical exams. Your monthly premiums will stay the same for the life of your policy. Other perks include a free will and access to estate planning tools. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for younger people

Mutual of Omaha Life Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available No

Policy highlights Mutual of Omaha offers term, whole, indexed universal life and universal life policies, giving lots of options. Pros Policies available up to age 85

No medical exam options available Cons Limited to $25,000 for Guaranteed whole life policies Learn More View More

Who's this for? Age restrictions are common for burial insurance or guaranteed whole life insurance. Mutual of Omaha, however, guarantees acceptance for ages 45 to 85 (in NY, 50 to 75), meaning you can get coverage earlier in life. Standout benefits: You can get up to $25,000 in guaranteed whole life insurance coverage. You won't need to take a medical exam or answer any health questions to get this policy. Your insurance rates will remain the same as long as the policy is active. Plus, according to the provider, most claims are paid within 24 hours. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for seniors

AARP Life Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights AARP offers term and permanent life insurance products through New York Life, alongside other types of insurance. Pros No medical exam

Guaranteed acceptance option

A++ financial strength rating Cons Must be an AARP member to apply

Not available in all states Learn More View More

Who's this for? AARP members have access to exclusive life insurance offers through New York Life. Standout benefits: You can get up to $25,000 in coverage to help your beneficiaries with funeral costs, unpaid bills and more. AARP guarantees you'll be accepted for this coverage, with no medical exam or health questions required (benefits are limited in the first two years). Additionally, your rates won't go up. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top burial insurance companies

State Farm

State Farm is a household name in the insurance market. Founded in 1922, State Farm is a group of insurance companies providing various types of coverage — from life insurance to auto and homeowners insurance. Medical exam requirements None Waiting period The payout may be limited in the first two years. Age eligibility Not advertised [ Return to summary ]

Ethos

Ethos is a digital life insurance agency that partners with life insurance carriers to provide term and whole life insurance coverage. The carriers include Legal & General America, Ameritas Life Insurance, TruStage® Financial Group, Inc., Senior Life Insurance Company and Mutual of Omaha. Medical exam requirements None Waiting period Limited payout in the first two years Age eligibility 65 to 85 [ Return to summary ]

Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a leading insurance provider offering life insurance and certain types of health insurance. It also provides a limited selection of financial products and services. Medical exam requirements None Waiting period Limited coverage in the first two years Age eligibility 45 to 85. In New York, 50 to 75. [ Return to summary ]

AARP

AARP is a large nonprofit focused on issues Americans over the age of 50 face. It offers an annual membership that provides access to special offers and discounts. The organization also endorses a few types of insurance plans, including life, health, pet, auto and homeowners insurance, through partner providers. Medical exam requirements None Waiting period Limited coverage for the first two years Age eligibility 50 to 80, spouses or partners ages 45 to 80. In New York, 50 to 75 for policyholders and partners and spouses. [ Return to summary ]

FAQs Is it worth buying burial insurance? Burial insurance can be a worthwhile investment as it can help your family members cover your final expenses and avoid debt. What is burial insurance? Burial insurance is a whole life insurance policy designed to help your beneficiaries cover your end-of-life expenses, such as your funeral or cremation. Which is better: life insurance or burial insurance? Burial insurance is highly accessible as it typically doesn't require any medical exams or health questions, but a more comprehensive life insurance policy may be more affordable and provide more value. How long does burial insurance last? Since burial insurance is a type of whole life insurance, it's permanent and has no term.

Bottom line

Burial insurance can help your family and loved ones take care of funeral costs and other final end-of-life expenses when you pass away. Take your time to shop around for a reliable provider to get the coverage you need at a fair rate.

