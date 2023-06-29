You don't have to be retired (or over 50) to join AARP — here's why I'm a member

If you're not sure if an AARP membership is worth it for you, there are a few deals that by themselves make the cost more than worth it. I signed up for AARP last year, and here's why I plan on renewing my membership.

An AARP membership unlocks discounts on flights, hotels, restaurants , cell phone service, auto insurance , homeowners insurance and so much more. And it's affordable — AARP membership only costs $12 for the first year with automatic renewal and $16 per year after that. You can save even more if you sign up for a multi-year AARP membership plan.

If you're trying to save money, joining the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) may not be your first thought, especially if you're not retired. But people in their 20s, 30s and 40s are doing just that because you don't have to be retired or over the age of 50 to join.

I plan on keeping my AARP membership because I'm always on the hunt for the best deal. Having AARP in my toolkit gives me an extra option when I'm shopping around for a rental car, hotel or trying to find a better deal on my car insurance. These discounts more than make up for the cost.

But it can be a headache if you're trying to wrap your head around all the possible ways a membership with AARP can save you money. A simpler way to approach the decision is to find a single discount that will more than cover the membership fee, then all of the other savings are a bonus.

Here are three discounts that can make an AARP membership worth it by themselves.

AT&T customers

If you're an AT&T customer or are looking at switching cell phone providers be sure to factor in the potential AARP discount into the equation. AARP members are eligible for an up to $10 monthly discount per line with AT&T.

That's $120 in savings a year, which is ten times what you pay for your first annual membership. And if you have multiple lines, the savings can add up even more. The discount applies to accounts with up to five lines and also includes waived activation fees, waived upgrade fees and 15% off eligible accessories.

Pro tip: Be sure to pay your monthly cell phone bills with a credit card that provides cell phone protection, such as the Chase Freedom Flex℠.

Anyone booking a British Airways flight

AARP members can purchase British Airways tickets for $65 to $200 off. Even on the low end, taking advantage of this benefit just once would offset the cost of a five-year membership.

With this benefit, AARP members get:

$65 off eligible round-trip economy flights (not including basic economy)

$65 off eligible round-trip premium economy flights

$200 off eligible round-trip business class flights

Technically this offer is valid through January 31, 2024. However, it has been around for many years now, and gets renewed annually.

Frequent travelers

There are a lot of ways an AARP membership can help you save money on your next vacation with discounts at restaurants, hotels and rental car companies.

A wide range of hotels offer 5% to 20% off for AARP members and some even include late checkout on top of the discount. Avis and Budget offer up to 30% off car rentals for AARP members, and you can also get $20 off an annual Zipcar membership.

With your AARP card, you can also save on food at a bunch of popular national restaurant chains including Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's, Moe's, Jamba and more. You can also search for local coupons and deals at specific restaurants and franchise locations nearby.

Other benefits

While these are some of the easiest-to-use benefits, there are many more perks that come with an AARP membership. For example, you can receive exclusive discounts on event tickets through Ticketmaster, prescription medications, eyewear, vision exams and hearing care. There are also a number of opportunities to save on various insurance products, including special discounts for bundling home and auto insurance. By completing the AARP Smart Driver course, members may qualify for even more savings on auto insurance.