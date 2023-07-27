Financing a new swimming pool? These are the best personal loan lenders to consider

A pool can be a wonderful addition to your backyard, useful for both outdoor entertainment and exercise. And in certain housing markets, it can even add value to your home. However, a pool installation can be an expensive project, setting homeowners back $35,000 on average. If you're planning to add a pool to your home and need financing, a pool loan can be an option. A pool loan is an unsecured personal loan that allows you to receive funds for your pool without using it as collateral or tapping into your home equity. CNBC Select compared multiple personal loan providers to find the best options for a pool loan, based on interest rates, fees, loan amounts and more (learn more about our methodology below).

Best pool loans

Compare offers to find the best loan

Best overall

LightStream Personal Loans Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 7.99%—25.49%* APR with AutoPay

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, auto financing, medical expenses, and others

Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000

Terms 24 to 144 months* dependent on loan purpose

Credit needed Good

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

*AutoPay discount is only available prior to loan funding. Rates without AutoPay are 0.50% points higher. Excellent credit required for lowest rate. Rates vary by loan purpose. Pros Same-day funding available through ACH or wire transfer (conditions apply)

Loan amounts up to $100,000

No origination fees, no early payoff fees, no late fees

LightStream plants a tree for every loan Cons Requires several years of credit history

No option to pay your creditors directly

Not available for student loans or business loans

No option for pre-approval on website (but pre-qualification is available on some third-party lending platforms)

Who's this for? A LightStream personal loan can be an excellent choice for your pool installation project thanks to its relatively low interest rates, especially if you enroll in Autopay. Even better, Lightstream runs a Rate Beat Program where it will beat a competitor's interest rate by 0.10 percentage points (provided you've been approved for an unsecured loan with the same loan terms at a lower rate). LightStream offers loans from $5,000 to $100,000, so you can finance large and small pools. Plus, the term can be as long as 144 months (12 years), which is the longest-term option among the lenders on our list. That said, keep in mind that a longer term comes with more interest charges, which can add up in the long run. With LightStream, you can receive your funds as soon as the day you apply if your application is approved and you complete all the required steps by 2:30 PM Eastern Time on a banking business day. The lender charges no origination fees, administration fees or early payoff fees.

Best for low credit scores

Upgrade Personal Loans Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 8.49% - 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation/refinancing, home improvement, major purchase

Loan amounts $1,000 to $50,000

Terms 24 to 84* months

Credit needed Fair, good to excellent

Origination fee 2.9% to 8%, deducted from loan proceeds

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Up to $10 (with 15-day grace period) See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No early payoff fees

Loans up to $50,000

Fixed interest rates (no surprises)

Can pay creditors directly (may take up to two weeks)

Fast funding in as little as four days Cons Origination fee of up to 8% (deducted from your loan)

Not available in Washington D.C. Why Upgrade is the best for financial literacy: Free credit score simulator to help you visualize how different scenarios and actions may impact your credit

Charts that track your trends and credit health over time, helping you understand how certain financial choices affect your credit score

Ability to sign up for free credit monitoring and weekly VantageScore updates

Who's this for? Upgrade can be a solid choice if your credit score isn't perfect. The lender works with borrowers with fair credit and offers loans of up to $50,000 which should be enough for the average pool installation project. Upgrade allows you to check your interest rate online with a soft inquiry, meaning your credit score won't be affected until you apply. You can also receive several offers and pick what works best for you. Once you accept a loan offer and complete all the necessary verifications and paperwork, you can receive the funds within a day. Additionally, you'll have the option to choose between a fixed or variable APR. A fixed interest rate stays the same over the life of the loan, and the consistency makes it easier to budget for your loan payments. A variable APR, on the other hand, can fluctuate, meaning you can save money if it goes down — but it can also go up at any time.

Best for no fees

SoFi Personal Loans Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 8.99% to 25.81% when you sign up for autopay

Loan purpose Debt consolidation/refinancing, home improvement, relocation assistance or medical expenses

Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000

Terms 24 to 84 months

Credit needed Good to excellent

Origination fee No fees required

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee None See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No origination fees required, no early payoff fees, no late fees

Unemployment protection if you lose your job

DACA recipients can apply with a creditworthy co-borrower who is a U.S. citizen/permanent resident by calling 877-936-2269

Can have more than one SoFi loan at a time (state-permitting)

May accept offer of employment (to start within the next 90 days) as proof of income

Co-applicants may apply Cons Applicants who are U.S. visa holders must have more than two years remaining on visa to be eligible

No co-signers allowed (co-applicants only)

Who's this for? SoFi allows you to save on potential extra costs that typically come with a pool loan. The lender doesn't charge any origination fees or prepayment penalties. There are also no late fees, which isn't as common for a personal loan. That said, if your payment is late, you'll accumulate more interest. Not to mention, missed or partial payments can lead to a loan default. To help you save more, SoFi offers a 0.25% interest rate discount if you set up automatic monthly payments. Borrowers have 24 to 84 months to pay back the loan, and loan amounts range from $5,000 to $100,000. Another noteworthy feature of the loan is unemployment protection. If you lose your job and you're not at fault, you can request unemployment protection. If your loan is in good standing, SoFi may modify your monthly payments and provide job placement assistance. Note that interest will continue to accrue while you're in forbearance. As with other lenders on our list, you can check the rates and terms you can qualify for with SoFi with a soft credit check. The lender will only perform a hard pull once you apply.

Best from a big bank

Discover Personal Loans Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 7.99% to 24.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, wedding or vacation

Loan amounts $2,500 to $40,000

Terms 36, 48, 60, 72 and 84 months

Credit needed Good

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee $39 See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No origination fees, no early payoff fees

Same-day decision (in most cases)

Option to pay creditors directly

7 different payment options from mailing a check to pay by phone or app Cons Late fee of $39

No autopay discount

No cosigners or joint applications

Who's this for? Smaller online lenders may offer excellent loan terms, but if you'd rather stick with a big-name bank, Discover can be a good choice for your pool loan. Discover offers personal loans, including for home improvements, of up to $40,000. This should cover an average pool installation project, but if yours is on the more expensive side, you might want to consider other options. You can check your rate with no impact on your credit until you apply. Borrowers who submit a complete application without any errors can receive the funds as early as the next business day. Discover's rates are on par with other online lenders. Your term can be between 36 and 84 months, and you can pay off the loan early without penalties. There's, however, a late fee of $39 if you miss a payment.

Best from a credit union

First Tech Federal Credit Union Annual Percentage Rate (APR) As low as 7.99% APR

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, medical bills or emergencies

Loan amounts $500 to $50,000

Terms 2 – 7 years

Credit needed Not disclosed

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Not disclosed See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Loans as low as $500 and as high as $50,000

No origination fees, application fees or prepayment penalties

Quick application

Ability to defer payments for up to the first 45 days

Cons Must be a First Tech member to apply; you may also be eligible if someone in your family is already a member, you or a family member work for one of their partners, you live in Lane County, Oregon or you belong to the Computer History Museum or the Financial Fitness Association

Who's this for? First Tech Federal Credit Union is a good choice for those who prefer to bank with a credit union. You can borrow as much as $50,000 and get a term from 24 months to 84 months. There are no origination fees, application fees or prepayment penalties. You can check your rate for a two-year loan before applying without dinging your credit score. As is the case with most credit unions, you need to be a member to apply for a loan. First Tech offers many ways you can join, including working for a company on First Tech's partner list, joining the Computer History Museum or the Financial Fitness Association and more.

FAQs

Is a pool loan a personal loan?

While some financial institutions may advertise swimming pool loans, these loans are in fact standard unsecured personal loans that can be used for various purposes, including home improvement.

How do you get a loan for a pool?

Besides getting a personal loan to finance a swimming pool, you can tap into your home equity or look into financing offered by pool installation companies.

What credit score do you need to finance a swimming pool?

Credit requirements vary by lender and type of financing, but a good credit score (680 or higher) can usually get you the best terms.

How long does it take to get a pool loan approval?

If you're getting a personal loan to finance a pool, some lenders can approve you within minutes (provided you have all the required information and documentation), while others might take several business days. Get matched with personal loan offers

Bottom line

If you're planning to add a pool to your property, a personal loan can be a great choice for financing. Ensure to show around for a lender before applying, compare the terms they offer and choose the loan that works best for your situation.

Our methodology

To determine which personal loans are the best for financing a pool, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. personal loans offered by both online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions, that come with no origination or signup fees and offer flexible loan amounts and terms to suit various types of swimming pool installation projects. When narrowing down and ranking the best personal loans, we focused on the following features: No (or low) origination or signup fee: The majority of lenders on our best-of list don't charge borrowers an upfront fee for processing your loan. For the ones that do, the fee is relatively low.

The majority of lenders on our best-of list don't charge borrowers an upfront fee for processing your loan. For the ones that do, the fee is relatively low. Fixed-rate APR: Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan.

Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan. Flexible minimum and maximum loan amounts/terms: Each lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your project budget and how long you need to pay back your loan.

Each lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your project budget and how long you need to pay back your loan. No early payoff penalties: The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early.

The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early. Streamlined application process: We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process.

We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process. Customer support: Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances.

Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances. Fund disbursement: The loans on our list deliver funds promptly through either electronic wire transfer to your checking account or in the form of a paper check.

The loans on our list deliver funds promptly through either electronic wire transfer to your checking account or in the form of a paper check. Autopay discounts: We noted the lenders that reward you for enrolling in autopay by lowering your APR . After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best for overall financing needs, type of financial institution, no fees and lower credit scores. Note that the rates and fee structures advertised for personal loans are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. However, once you accept your loan agreement, a fixed-rate APR will guarantee interest rate and monthly payment will remain consistent throughout the entire term of the loan. Your APR, monthly payment and loan amount depend on your credit history and creditworthiness. To take out a loan, lenders will conduct a hard credit inquiry and request a full application, which could require proof of income, identity verification, proof of address and more. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

