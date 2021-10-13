Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
You will soon be able to book JetBlue flights with American Airlines miles — here's what you need to know
The two airlines have launched reciprocal elite benefits and will soon roll out award redemptions.
Starting today, American Airlines AAdvantage and JetBlue's TrueBlue Mosaic members will receive their elite benefits, including priority check-in, priority baggage, priority security, and priority boarding when traveling on either airline.
This benefit is part of the new "Northeast Alliance" that was announced earlier this year, giving consumers the ability to use JetBlue and American Airlines benefit between the two airlines. However, there is pending litigation from the U.S. Justice Department regarding the partnership.
For now, consumers can begin using their elite status to enhance their travel experience between the two airlines. And in November (exact date is yet to be announced), you will be able to use American Airlines miles to book flights on JetBlue.
Here's what you need to know about the partnership, and the details of each benefit you can take advantage of.
JetBlue and American Airlines partnership details
If you currently have elite status with American Airlines, you can take advantage of the following benefits on JetBlue flights:
- Priority check-in
- Priority baggage delivery
- Expedited security
- Priority boarding
- Two free checked bags
And, if you have JetBlue elite status, you will get you the following when you fly on American Airlines:
- Priority check-in
- Expedited security
- Group four boarding
- Priority baggage delivery
- Two free checked bags
- Complimentary same-day changes to flights
Even if you don't have elite status with either carrier, this is great news if you currently earn JetBlue or American Airlines miles, as you'll soon be able to use each respective airline's miles to fly on the other.
How to maximize this new partnership
This partnership clearly benefits people who are loyal to either JetBlue or American Airlines, especially those who have elite status. But if you live in a city where JetBlue or American Airlines has a large presence, this gives you even more reason to focus on earning miles with either airline.
Additionally, if you are already have accrued American Airlines miles, it's relieving to know their award chart is not changing. So a one-way flight on JetBlue will cost anywhere from 12,500-40,000 American miles, depending on your destination. But for flights within the continental 48 states and Canada, you will pay just 12,500 American miles for a seat in JetBlue's economy class.
JetBlue has yet to unveil what award redemptions will cost (and when they'll be available) when using JetBlue TrueBlue points to fly American.
And to make your travel experience even more rewarding, consider one of these airline credit cards below if you're a flyer of either JetBlue or American.
Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®
The Citi American Airlines AAdvantage Platinum Select card is a great card for occasional flyers of either American Airlines or JetBlue. With the card, you will earn: 2X miles for every dollar spent on eligible American Airlines purchases, gas stations, and restaurants; 1X miles for every dollar spent on every $1 spent on all other eligible purchases.
And to get started, there is a valuable welcome offer with this card. You can earn 50,000 miles after you spend $2,500 in purchases within the first three months of account opening.
Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®
Rewards
2X miles on every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases, gas stations, and restaurants; 1X miles earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 50,000 miles after you spend $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
Annual fee
$0 first year, then $99
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.99% - 24.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
3%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- 25% savings on eligible in-flight purchases
- Preferred boarding for eligible credit cardmembers
- First checked bag free
- Priority boarding
Cons
- $99 fee after the first year
- No special 0% financing offers
- No airport lounge access
- Estimated miles earned after 1 year: 78,138
- Estimated miles earned after 5 years: 190,690
Rewards totals incorporate the miles earned from the welcome bonus
JetBlue Plus Card
The JetBlue Plus Card is a solid pick for casual JetBlue flyers as well as enthusiasts. With this card, you will earn: 6X points on every dollar spent on eligible JetBlue purchases, 2X points on every dollar spent at restaurants and grocery stores and 1X points on every dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
The current welcome offer on this card is available for a limited time: 70,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days and pay the $99 annual fee.
JetBlue Plus Card
Rewards
6X points on every $1 spent on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and eligible grocery stores; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Limited time offer: 70,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days and pay the annual fee
Annual fee
$99
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.99% to 24.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
3%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- 5,000 bonus points on your account anniversary
- 10% rebate on all redeemed TrueBlue points
- First checked bag free for you and up to three companions
- 50% off in-flight purchases
Cons
- $99 annual fee
- No special 0% financing offers
- No airport lounge access
- Estimated points earned after 1 year: 72,872
- Estimated points earned after 5 years: 204,360
Rewards totals incorporate the miles earned from the welcome bonus
Bottom line
Consumers who earn rewards with either JetBlue or American will now have more options to redeem their miles. The partnership is even more beneficial for regular flyers who have elite status with either one of the airlines' loyalty programs.
