You will soon be able to book JetBlue flights with American Airlines miles — here's what you need to know

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Starting today, American Airlines AAdvantage and JetBlue's TrueBlue Mosaic members will receive their elite benefits, including priority check-in, priority baggage, priority security, and priority boarding when traveling on either airline. This benefit is part of the new "Northeast Alliance" that was announced earlier this year, giving consumers the ability to use JetBlue and American Airlines benefit between the two airlines. However, there is pending litigation from the U.S. Justice Department regarding the partnership. For now, consumers can begin using their elite status to enhance their travel experience between the two airlines. And in November (exact date is yet to be announced), you will be able to use American Airlines miles to book flights on JetBlue. Here's what you need to know about the partnership, and the details of each benefit you can take advantage of.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

JetBlue and American Airlines partnership details

If you currently have elite status with American Airlines, you can take advantage of the following benefits on JetBlue flights: Priority check-in

Priority baggage delivery

Expedited security

Priority boarding

Two free checked bags And, if you have JetBlue elite status, you will get you the following when you fly on American Airlines: Priority check-in

Expedited security

Group four boarding

Priority baggage delivery

Two free checked bags

Complimentary same-day changes to flights Even if you don't have elite status with either carrier, this is great news if you currently earn JetBlue or American Airlines miles, as you'll soon be able to use each respective airline's miles to fly on the other.

How to maximize this new partnership

This partnership clearly benefits people who are loyal to either JetBlue or American Airlines, especially those who have elite status. But if you live in a city where JetBlue or American Airlines has a large presence, this gives you even more reason to focus on earning miles with either airline. Additionally, if you are already have accrued American Airlines miles, it's relieving to know their award chart is not changing. So a one-way flight on JetBlue will cost anywhere from 12,500-40,000 American miles, depending on your destination. But for flights within the continental 48 states and Canada, you will pay just 12,500 American miles for a seat in JetBlue's economy class. JetBlue has yet to unveil what award redemptions will cost (and when they'll be available) when using JetBlue TrueBlue points to fly American. And to make your travel experience even more rewarding, consider one of these airline credit cards below if you're a flyer of either JetBlue or American. Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® The Citi American Airlines AAdvantage Platinum Select card is a great card for occasional flyers of either American Airlines or JetBlue. With the card, you will earn: 2X miles for every dollar spent on eligible American Airlines purchases, gas stations, and restaurants; 1X miles for every dollar spent on every $1 spent on all other eligible purchases. And to get started, there is a valuable welcome offer with this card. You can earn 50,000 miles after you spend $2,500 in purchases within the first three months of account opening.

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2X miles on every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases, gas stations, and restaurants; 1X miles earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 miles after you spend $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $0 first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% - 24.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 25% savings on eligible in-flight purchases

Preferred boarding for eligible credit cardmembers

First checked bag free

Priority boarding Cons $99 fee after the first year

No special 0% financing offers

No airport lounge access Estimated miles earned after 1 year: 78,138

78,138 Estimated miles earned after 5 years: 190,690 Rewards totals incorporate the miles earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

JetBlue Plus Card The JetBlue Plus Card is a solid pick for casual JetBlue flyers as well as enthusiasts. With this card, you will earn: 6X points on every dollar spent on eligible JetBlue purchases, 2X points on every dollar spent at restaurants and grocery stores and 1X points on every dollar spent on all other eligible purchases. The current welcome offer on this card is available for a limited time: 70,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days and pay the $99 annual fee.

JetBlue Plus Card Learn More Information about the JetBlue Plus Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Rewards 6X points on every $1 spent on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and eligible grocery stores; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Limited time offer: 70,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days and pay the annual fee

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 24.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 5,000 bonus points on your account anniversary

10% rebate on all redeemed TrueBlue points

First checked bag free for you and up to three companions

50% off in-flight purchases Cons $99 annual fee

No special 0% financing offers

No airport lounge access Estimated points earned after 1 year: 72,872

72,872 Estimated points earned after 5 years: 204,360 Rewards totals incorporate the miles earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Bottom line

Consumers who earn rewards with either JetBlue or American will now have more options to redeem their miles. The partnership is even more beneficial for regular flyers who have elite status with either one of the airlines' loyalty programs. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.