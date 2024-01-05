Can you apply for a business credit card without having a business?

What we'll cover

Can you get a business credit card without a business?

It is possible to open a business credit card without a registered business like an LLC or a corporation. Any independent work you do that generates income (or intends to) can make you eligible for the top business credit cards. Here are some examples of nontraditional ventures, side hustles and profitable hobbies that card issuers could consider legitimate businesses: Selling products online

Babysitting

Dog walking

Tutoring

Rideshare and delivery driving

Owning or managing a rental property

Graphic design

Freelancing part-time

Personal training Although not a requirement, an easy way to determine whether you may be eligible to apply would be if you get a 1099 for the work that you do instead of a W-2. While you don't need a physical location for your business or multiple employees to get a business credit card, there are some other stipulations that you need to meet. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

What do you need to apply for a business credit card?

The process of applying for a business credit card is similar to applying for a personal one, but you'll need to provide some additional information about your business, including its name, annual revenue (or estimated revenue), type of business and more. Card issuers generally also ask for an employee identification number (EIN), but if you're a sole proprietor, you can generally provide your social security number instead. As with personal cards, credit scores are an important factor in determining eligibility for a business credit card. Issuers may consider your personal credit score if you don't have a business credit report. According to Experian, most small business credit cards are geared towards people with an average credit score of 670 or higher, which means "good" credit or higher based on the FICO scale.

Choosing a business credit card

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 26.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card review.

For those who prioritize no fees, there's The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card, which offers a $0 annual fee and a 0% APR for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening. The card also provides Expanded Buying Power, allowing you to spend beyond the card's credit limit. It's important to note that this feature varies based on factors such as payment history and credit records and it is not unlimited.

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1% cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement

Welcome bonus Earn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

Regular APR 18.49% - 26.49% variable; APRs will not exceed 29.99%

Balance transfer fee

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

FAQs Can business credit cards affect personal credit? Your business credit card behavior can affect your personal credit score. Any business credit card activity that ends up on your personal credit report will have the same impact as any other credit activity. What is the best credit card for small businesses? The best small business credit card depends on your needs. The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is a popular choice for earning travel rewards thanks to its useful bonus categories, while the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and *Capital One Spark Cash Plus*Capital One Spark Cash Plus are useful for those looking to earn rewards in the form of cash back. Can you get a business credit card if you're not earning income yet? It is possible to qualify for a business credit card without having any revenue yet. Can you use a business credit card for personal purchases? While it's not illegal, using a business credit card for personal expenses may go against the terms and conditions of your card agreement and could result in your account being closed.

Bottom line

Whether you're a solo entrepreneur or CEO of a large corporation, you could benefit from business credit cards. You can apply for a business card as long as you have a for-profit venture, even if it isn't formally registered yet.

