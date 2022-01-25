Capital One debuts up to $3,000 welcome bonus for new Spark Cash Plus customers

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card is a solid business credit card offering unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase. Starting Jan. 25, the card comes with a welcome offer for new cardholders where you can earn up to $3,000 in bonus cash back. So if you're a small business owner looking for a unique card to help you save on your expenses, as well as expand your purchasing power, consider this card for your wallet. Here's what you need to know about the new offer.

Capital One announces new sign-up bonus for Spark Cash Plus card

When you sign up for the Spark Cash Plus Credit Card, you're eligible to earn this bonus: $500 once you spend $5,000 in the first three months of card membership, and

$2,500 once you spend $50,000 in the first six months. If you can achieve the first part of the spending threshold, you would earn a collective $600 in cash back — $500 from the bonus and $100 from the 2% cash back in spending. If you can earn the second half, you would earn a total of $4,000 in cash back ($500 from the first bonus, $2,500 from the second bonus and $1,000 in 2% cash back spending). And the best part is that the cash back earned from both the welcome offer and spending isn't considered taxable income. In addition to a valuable welcome offer, the card comes with a number of benefits, including: No foreign transaction fees

Free employee cards

No preset spending limit

No interest charges, however, late payments will incur a 2.99% late fee

Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card Rewards Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus Earn up to a $3,000 cash bonus; $500 once you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months, and $2,500 once you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months.

Annual fee $150

Promo APR None

Regular APR No APR; pay off your balance in full every month to avoid a 2.99% late fee

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee $0

Credit needed Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Lucrative welcome offer

No present spending limit

Free employee cards

Roadside assistance benefits

No foreign transaction fees Cons Balance must be paid in full each month

Annual cash bonus of $200 requires $200,000 yearly spending Information about the Capital One Spark Cash Plus has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. View More

Best business credit card welcome bonuses

If you're in the market for a business credit card that earns travel rewards or cash back, there are several cards to choose from with large bonuses. However, it's advantageous to not only look at the welcome offer, but to look at the card for all of its benefits and perks. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express The American Express Business Platinum Card is a luxury travel card, giving small business owners a long list of benefits for upscale travel. However, the welcome offer gets you off to a great start as you can earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with your card within the first three months. However, the card comes with a steep $695 annual fee. But, the long list of benefits and credits the card offers can outweigh what you pay for the annual fee. (See rates and fees)

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com and 1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases. Also, earn 1.5X points on eligible purchases at US construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year.

Welcome bonus Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $695

Intro APR See Pay Over Time APR

Regular APR 14.24% - 22.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Enroll to receive up to $400 in annual statement credits on Dell purchases (up to $200 semi-annually), up to $360 with Indeed, up to $150 with Adobe and up to $120 on wireless telephone purchases

Get 35% points back when you use points to purchase all or part of an airline fare, up to 500,000 bonus points back per calendar year

American Express Global Lounge Collection

Breeze through security with CLEAR® where available and get up to $179 back per year on your membership when you use your card

Up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year toward baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline Cons $695 annual fee

No introductory 0% financing offers for balance transfers Learn More View More

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card The Chase Ink Business Preferred is a travel rewards business credit card with a modest $95 annual fee. The card offers up to 3X points per dollar on business expenses such as: Shipping purchases

Advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines

Internet, cable and phone services

Travel And the card comes with a large welcome offer, where you can earn 100,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 20.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Free employee cards

Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

1:1 point transfer to leading frequent travel programs

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Generous welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers Learn More View More

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card The Chase Ink Business Unlimited card is a cash back business credit card with no annual fee that gives business owners a respectable 1.5% cash back on all eligible purchases. But once you're approved for the card, you can earn a whopping $750 bonus after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first three months of card membership. And if you can achieve that threshold, you will have a total of $112 in cash back, giving you a total return of $862 in just the first three months.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.24% to 19.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Free employee cards

Simple cash-back program

Special financing offer for purchases Cons 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Learn More View More

Bottom line

If you have significant business expenses in the coming months, it's a great opportunity to consider a new business credit card like the Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card. However, before signing up for any new credit cards (personal or business), it's important to analyze your budget to see if a new card is the best financial product for your business. Earning credit card rewards can be a great way to offset your costs, but it should never come at the detriment of achieving your personal financial goals, or directing your business in a positive direction.

