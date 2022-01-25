Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Capital One debuts up to $3,000 welcome bonus for new Spark Cash Plus customers
Capital One announced Tuesday the Spark Cash Plus card has a new sign-up bonus. Here's what you need to know.
The Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card is a solid business credit card offering unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase.
Starting Jan. 25, the card comes with a welcome offer for new cardholders where you can earn up to $3,000 in bonus cash back.
So if you're a small business owner looking for a unique card to help you save on your expenses, as well as expand your purchasing power, consider this card for your wallet. Here's what you need to know about the new offer.
Capital One announces new sign-up bonus for Spark Cash Plus card
When you sign up for the Spark Cash Plus Credit Card, you're eligible to earn this bonus:
- $500 once you spend $5,000 in the first three months of card membership, and
- $2,500 once you spend $50,000 in the first six months.
If you can achieve the first part of the spending threshold, you would earn a collective $600 in cash back — $500 from the bonus and $100 from the 2% cash back in spending.
If you can earn the second half, you would earn a total of $4,000 in cash back ($500 from the first bonus, $2,500 from the second bonus and $1,000 in 2% cash back spending).
And the best part is that the cash back earned from both the welcome offer and spending isn't considered taxable income.
In addition to a valuable welcome offer, the card comes with a number of benefits, including:
- No foreign transaction fees
- Free employee cards
- No preset spending limit
- No interest charges, however, late payments will incur a 2.99% late fee
Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card
Rewards
Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase
Welcome bonus
Earn up to a $3,000 cash bonus; $500 once you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months, and $2,500 once you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months.
Annual fee
$150
Promo APR
None
Regular APR
No APR; pay off your balance in full every month to avoid a 2.99% late fee
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
$0
Credit needed
Excellent
Pros
- Lucrative welcome offer
- No present spending limit
- Free employee cards
- Roadside assistance benefits
- No foreign transaction fees
Cons
- Balance must be paid in full each month
- Annual cash bonus of $200 requires $200,000 yearly spending
Best business credit card welcome bonuses
If you're in the market for a business credit card that earns travel rewards or cash back, there are several cards to choose from with large bonuses.
However, it's advantageous to not only look at the welcome offer, but to look at the card for all of its benefits and perks.
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
The American Express Business Platinum Card is a luxury travel card, giving small business owners a long list of benefits for upscale travel.
However, the welcome offer gets you off to a great start as you can earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with your card within the first three months.
However, the card comes with a steep $695 annual fee. But, the long list of benefits and credits the card offers can outweigh what you pay for the annual fee. (See rates and fees)
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Rewards
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com and 1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases. Also, earn 1.5X points on eligible purchases at US construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year.
Welcome bonus
Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of card membership
Annual fee
$695
Intro APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Regular APR
14.24% - 22.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Pros
- Enroll to receive up to $400 in annual statement credits on Dell purchases (up to $200 semi-annually), up to $360 with Indeed, up to $150 with Adobe and up to $120 on wireless telephone purchases
- Get 35% points back when you use points to purchase all or part of an airline fare, up to 500,000 bonus points back per calendar year
- American Express Global Lounge Collection
- Breeze through security with CLEAR® where available and get up to $179 back per year on your membership when you use your card
- Up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year toward baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline
Cons
- $695 annual fee
- No introductory 0% financing offers for balance transfers
Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
The Chase Ink Business Preferred is a travel rewards business credit card with a modest $95 annual fee. The card offers up to 3X points per dollar on business expenses such as:
- Shipping purchases
- Advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines
- Internet, cable and phone services
- Travel
And the card comes with a large welcome offer, where you can earn 100,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening.
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.99% to 20.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Pros
- Free employee cards
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 1:1 point transfer to leading frequent travel programs
- No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
- Generous welcome bonus worth up to $1,000
Cons
- $95 annual fee
- No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers
Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited card is a cash back business credit card with no annual fee that gives business owners a respectable 1.5% cash back on all eligible purchases.
But once you're approved for the card, you can earn a whopping $750 bonus after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first three months of card membership. And if you can achieve that threshold, you will have a total of $112 in cash back, giving you a total return of $862 in just the first three months.
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Welcome bonus
Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers
Regular APR
13.24% to 19.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Pros
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- Simple cash-back program
- Special financing offer for purchases
Cons
- 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Bottom line
If you have significant business expenses in the coming months, it's a great opportunity to consider a new business credit card like the Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card.
However, before signing up for any new credit cards (personal or business), it's important to analyze your budget to see if a new card is the best financial product for your business. Earning credit card rewards can be a great way to offset your costs, but it should never come at the detriment of achieving your personal financial goals, or directing your business in a positive direction.
Read more
