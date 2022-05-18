Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Capital One Student Cards have new welcome offers, letting you earn up to $100 quickly
Capital One is upping the game with welcome offers and benefits for new student cardholders.
Capital One has been making significant upgrades to its credit card perks in the last year or so, and now, for a limited time, current students have the opportunity to earn a simple welcome offer when they sign up for either the Capital One SavorOne Student Card or the Capital One Quicksilver Student Credit Card.
Student credit cards don't typically come with welcome offers, so it's a great way for students to not only build their credit but also save money on everyday purchases, all while scoring an easy bonus.
Below, Select breaks down the two welcome bonuses, as well as each card's unique features and how students can use them to their fullest potential.
Capital One's latest student card welcome bonuses
Each of the two student credit cards below is currently offering a limited, one-time welcome bonus of $100 after new cardholders are approved and spend $100 within the first three months of opening an account.
The $100 welcome bonus can be used in several different ways — as a statement credit on the account, to pay for purchases via PayPal or Amazon or to buy gift cards.
In addition, student cardholders, like all Capital One cardholders, now have access to the Capital One Travel℠ portal to book travel using credit card rewards. Booking travel through the portal with a Capital One Student Credit Card can also earn cardholders unlimited 5% cash back on all hotel and rental car bookings.
If you have friends interested in either one of the student cards, Capital One's refer-a-friend program lets you receive $100 for each successful referral, up to $500 per year.
Here's a breakdown of the benefits you'll receive from each card.
Capital One SavorOne Student Credit Card
The Capital One SavorOne Student Credit Card is a great choice for students who tend to spend on specific categories. As you spend, you will earn:
- 3% cash back for all dining and entertainment spending, when you pay for popular streaming services and when you shop at grocery stores
- 1% cash back for all other types of purchases
- 5% cash back when you book hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel℠
- 8% cash back when you book tickets through Capital One Entertainment or Vivid Seats (through January 31, 2023)
The card also comes with other solid features such as access to special reservations and culinary events through Capital One Dining, discounts through Capital One Shopping, travel accident insurance, extended warranty protection, complimentary concierge services and 24-hour travel assistance, among others.
The SavorOne Student Credit Card has no annual fee and there are no foreign transaction fees. Cardholders also receive access to CreditWise to help monitor their credit score.
Capital One SavorOne Rewards for Students
Rewards
Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases and tickets at Vivid Seats.
Welcome bonus
Limited time: Earn a one-time $100 cash bonus after you spend $100 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months
Regular APR
15.24% - 25.24 variable
Balance transfer fee
3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Fair
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- 3% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases
- Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums
- Competitive special financing offer on both new purchases and balance transfers
- No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Cons
- 3% balance transfer fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months
Capital One Quicksilver Student Credit Card
If your spending habits tend to vary across different categories or you don't want to hassle with maximizing your cash back, the Capital One Quicksilver Student Credit Card may be a better option.
It's pretty straightforward: As you spend on the card, you'll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Cardholders can also score 5% cash back whenever hotels and rental cars are booked through the Capital One Travel portal.
As with the SavorOne Student Credit Card, you'll also have access to Capital One benefits such as extended warranty protection, travel accident insurance, complimentary concierge services and 24-hour travel assistance, as well as to Capital One Dining, Shopping, and Travel.
The Quicksilver Student Credit Card also has no annual fee or foreign transaction fees.
Capital One Quicksilver Student Credit Card
Rewards
1.5% cash back on all purchases, every day.
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Promo APR
None
Regular APR
26.99% variable APR
Balance transfer fee
3%
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Fair
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- Exclusive access to curated experiences in sports, dining and entertainment
- Unlimited cash back that doesn't expire for the life of the account
- No spending categories to track
- No foreign transaction or annual fees
Cons
- No welcome bonus
How to maximize a student credit card
Student credit cards can be a great way for those just starting out to build up their credit score while enrolled in post-secondary courses. However, these cards are really designed to have for the short-term, as there are plenty of other cash-back and travel rewards credit cards out there with better benefits.
Here are a few more ways to maximize your new student credit card:
- Be responsible with spending and pay off your balance: It can be very easy to overspend and then find yourself unable to pay your full balance. This could lead to interest accruing and credit card debt.
- Ask for a credit line increase: When you apply for a student credit card, you may be given a modest credit line. However, once you've started spending and paying off your balance in full, the card issuer has incentive to give you a higher credit limit. By increasing your credit line and maintaining a low credit utilization ratio, your credit score should increase in tandem.
- If your credit is established, don't restrict yourself to only student cards: Personally, I never had a student credit card because I already had a good credit score going into college. If your credit score is up to par, you may want to consider a no annual fee, cash-back credit card as your first choice.
Bottom line
Student credit cards are continuing to improve as more benefits and features are added, as with Capital One. However, the largest benefit of a student credit card is really the ability to build up your credit score.
Building your credit score while you're enrolled in school, helps set you up to graduate with a score high enough to one day make major purchasing decisions — such as buying a car or purchasing a home — with better interest rates and without needing a cosigner.
Information about the Capital One cards has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.