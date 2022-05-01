Is 700 considered a good credit score? Here's how it compares to the average American's credit score

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Having a good credit score can make a big difference when it comes to the interest rate you get on all types of credit, whether you're trying for a home mortgage, an auto loan or credit card. Here's how it works: Three major credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion — regularly collect information about your payment history, while your credit report contains additional details regarding your payment history, credit utilization ratio and any open and closed credit accounts. The information in your credit report is used to calculate a three-digit credit score, which lenders then utilize to evaluate a borrower's likelihood of defaulting on a loan. By having a higher score, you'll typically qualify for loans or credit products with lower interest rates and more favorable terms. There are two types of credit scoring models: the FICO Score and the VantageScore. Each model weighs a variety of factors differently to determine whether a borrower is likely to pay back their loans on time and in full. FICO scores are more commonly used by lenders than VantageScores and can range from 300 to 850. Here's a look at the breakdown of each level: FICO Credit Score Ranges Very poor credit: 300 to 579

740 to 799 Excellent credit: 800 to 850 So, what credit score should you have in order to qualify for a travel rewards credit card or a low interest rate on a mortgage — and would a credit score of 700 be acceptable? Below, Select investigates whether a 700 credit score is considered good, how it compares to the national average and what it means when it comes to getting a mortgage or a new credit card.

How does a credit score of 700 really stack up?

Achieving a credit score of 700 officially places you in the good credit score category, although it does fall slightly below the average. In April 2021, the average FICO score was listed as 716 following a generally upward trend in average credit scores over the past 10 years. According to Experian, 40% of consumers have FICO scores lower than 700. "The best published interest rates for auto loans are 720+ and for mortgages 760+," financial expert John Ulzheimer, formerly of FICO and Equifax, told Select. "As such, I always tell people, shoot for 760 or better. That way, they're safe for all loan types and cards." In other words, a 700 credit score will still qualify you for better deals on credit cards, personal loans, mortgages and other types of credit, but it won't give you access to the same types of terms someone with very good credit, or a credit score above 740, would have. Furthermore, credit scores are often just one of the many factors lenders look at to determine creditworthiness, and your income and employment status may also play a role in the interest rate you receive. You can check and monitor your credit score with a free credit monitoring service like CreditWise® from Capital One and Experian. And using a service like Experian Boost™ can you help you quickly raise your credit score* if you're trying to achieve a fair, good or excellent score.

Experian Dark Web Scan + Credit Monitoring Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Credit bureaus monitored Experian

Credit scoring model used FICO®

Dark web scan Yes, one-time only

Identity theft insurance No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Provides updates on your FICO® Score

One-time dark web scan

Has a credit score simulator Cons Only monitors one credit bureau report

Doesn't offer identity theft insurance Learn More View More

Experian Boost™ Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Average credit score increase 10+ points, though results vary

Credit report affected Experian

Credit scoring model used FICO® Terms apply. How to sign up for Experian Boost™: Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file Receive an updated FICO® Score Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost™ works.

Mortgages

When banks or financial institutions determine the interest rate for a mortgage, they tend to look at a variety of different factors such as the debt-to-income ratio and the value of the down payment in addition to their credit history and credit score. There are multiple types of FICO scores and while mortgage lenders don't usually work with the same one that's used to make most lending decisions, they'll consider a version of it that doesn't weigh as heavily on credit utilization. Most lenders, however, will still look at a person's credit score to evaluate their creditworthiness. According to Federal Reserve Data, 67% of the mortgages that originated in Quarter 4 of 2021 were to borrowers with a credit score above 760, while only 2% were provided to subprime borrowers. Here's where having a higher credit score comes in handy, especially if you're looking to snag a lower interest rate with better terms. For example, according to the myFICO Loan Center's Home Purchase Center calculator, a person taking out a 30-year fixed $300,000 mortgage with a credit score above 760 could make monthly payments of $1,565. In contrast, anyone with a credit score of 639, for instance, could make monthly payments of $1,865, reflecting a difference of $300 each month. Over the course of a year, you would end up saving $3,600 just by having a higher credit score — that amounts to $108,000 in savings throughout the term of the mortgage.

Credit cards

Most rewards cards with generous benefits and welcome bonuses will require applicants to have very good or excellent credit scores, or at least one that's greater than 740. Those with fair credit scores, which range between 580-669, are still eligible for credit cards,. However, the types of cards available to them would typically come with fewer frills and perks. If your credit score is considered to be a step up from fair, or at the good level between 670-739, you may be able to qualify for cards that offer large welcome bonuses and decent points or cash-back rewards on your everyday purchases. A credit score of 700 would still give you access to travel rewards credit cards, though you usually do need to have a very good or excellent credit score to get a luxury credit card. Select ranked the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card as the best travel rewards credit card for those with good credit since cardholders can earn 2X Capital One miles per dollar for every purchase. The card comes with a $95 annual fee, and there are no foreign transaction fees. You'll also have the opportunity to earn 60,000 bonus miles if you spend $3,000 within the first three months of account opening.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 16.24% - 24.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is another solid choice for those with good credit scores, with a welcome bonus of 80,000 bonus points for cardholders who spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening — that's worth about $1,000 in travel rewards when you redeem points directly through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal, though its also possible to transfer them to one of Chase's airline or hotel loyalty program partners.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.24% - 23.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Top credit card options for folks with fair or average credit include the Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card and the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card. The Petal 2 Card is also available to those with no credit history and customers who need some help building up their credit score. The card does not charge an annual fee or foreign transaction fees and rewards include 1% cash back on eligible purchases right away and up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after 12 on-time monthly payments are made. The Capital One QuickSilverOne also has no annual fees or foreign transaction fees and allows cardholders to earn 1.5% cash back on all eligible purchases.

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $39

Intro APR None

Regular APR 26.99% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Fair Terms apply.

*Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost.

