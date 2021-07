Chase launches 100,000-point Avios bonus for new British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia co-branded credit cardholders

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Select Chase co-branded airline credit cards are offering new members a generous welcome bonus to help offset their next flight abroad.

New cardholders signing up for the British Airways Visa Signature® Card, Iberia Visa Signature® card and Aer Lingus Visa Signature® card can now earn 100,000 Avios points after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening.

If you assume a 1 cent value per point, the welcome bonus offers can be worth $1,000 — although it's easy to get more value than that with the right redemption. All three cards have a $95 annual fee, but the welcome bonus can more than offset it for several years to come. Cardholders can use their Avios to book airfare, upgrade to business class, rent a car and even cover the cost of a cool travel experience like whale watching.

While this card may not first appeal to U.S.-based flyers, using Avios points for American Airlines and Alaska Airlines flights can provide great value.

Those who open a British Airways card get even more perks: