Chase launches 100,000-point Avios bonus for new British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia co-branded credit cardholders

Select Chase co-branded airline credit cards are offering new members a generous welcome bonus to help offset their next flight abroad. New cardholders signing up for the British Airways Visa Signature® Card, Iberia Visa Signature® card and Aer Lingus Visa Signature® card can now earn 100,000 Avios points after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. If you assume a 1 cent value per point, the welcome bonus offers can be worth $1,000 — although it's easy to get more value than that with the right redemption. All three cards have a $95 annual fee, but the welcome bonus can more than offset it for several years to come. Cardholders can use their Avios to book airfare, upgrade to business class, rent a car and even cover the cost of a cool travel experience like whale watching. While this card may not first appeal to U.S.-based flyers, using Avios points for American Airlines and Alaska Airlines flights can provide great value. Those who open a British Airways card get even more perks:

British Airways Visa Signature Card perks

New British Airways cardholders get 10% off BA flights departing from the U.S. when they book through the website provided in their new card welcome materials. And if you don't want to fly BA, no worries. You can use your BA Avios to book flights on the other 13 airlines that are part of the Oneworld® Alliance, including American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, when flying domestic. Using Avios points can often be a better value than using the American or Alaska's own award currency. BA cardholders can also earn a Travel Together Ticket each year that they make $30,000 in purchases on their British Airways Visa Signature Card.

What is a Travel Together Ticket? A Travel Together Ticket gives you a second seat for family member or friend who is on the same travel itinerary (same flight and same cabin) when you book a reward flight with British Airways. The flight must originate in and return to the U.S. (You're still required to pay taxes, fees and carrier charges for both you and your companion's tickets.)

British Airways Visa Signature® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5 Avios for every $1 spent on purchases with British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia and LEVEL within your first 12 months from account opening, thereafter 3 Avios; 3 Avios for every $1 spent on hotel accommodations when booked directly with the hotel within your first 12 months, thereafter 2 Avios; 1 Avios for every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus Avios after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, earn a Travel Together Ticket after you spend $30,000 on purchases every calendar year, and 10% off British Airways flights starting in the U.S. when you book through the website provided in your welcome materials.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus cardholder rewards

Beyond the 100,000 Avios welcome bonus after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first three months, British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus cardholders can also maximize rewards on eligible flights and hotel stays within the first 12 months of having their card: Earn 5X Avios per dollar spent on eligible flights. After the first year, the rewards rate falls back to 3X Avios per dollar.

Earn 3X Avios per dollar spent on hotel accommodations when booked directly with the hotel. After the first year, the rewards rate decreases to 2X Avios per dollar.

Earn 1X Avios per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases. Plus, cardholders using any of these three Avios cards overseas will enjoy no foreign transaction fees.

Aer Lingus Visa Signature® Card Rewards 5 Avios for every $1 spent on purchases with British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia and LEVEL within your first 12 months from account opening, thereafter 3 Avios; 3 Avios for every $1 spent on hotel accommodations when booked directly with the hotel within your first 12 months, thereafter 2 Avios; 1 Avios for every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus Avios after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Iberia Visa Signature® card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5 Avios for every $1 spent on purchases with British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia and LEVEL within your first 12 months from account opening, thereafter 3 Avios; 3 Avios for every $1 spent on hotel accommodations when booked directly with the hotel within your first 12 months, thereafter 2 Avios; 1 Avios for every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus Avios after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who qualifies for the 100k Avios welcome bonus?

To qualify for the bonus Avios, you must be a new cardholder who hasn't earned a bonus for the card you're applying for within the last 24 months. For example, if you want to apply for the Iberia Visa Signature card and earn the welcome bonus worth 100,000 Avios, you must meet these two requirements: You don't currently have the card, and You haven't earned a bonus for the Iberia card within the past 24 months. The co-branded British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus also reportedly fall under Chase's 5/24 rule, which means that you can't be approved for the card if you've opened five or more personal credit cards (from any card issuer) within the past 24 months. For example, if you've opened two Citi cards and three Amex cards within the past 24 months, then you will likely be denied for a new Chase card until your 5/24 score decreases. There really aren't any workarounds to the 5/24 rule, beyond waiting for a new account to be over 24 months old. These cards are considered separate products, so it's possible to get the 100,000 point bonus on each card if you're eligible.

