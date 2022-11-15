Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
The Chase Sapphire Reserve now comes with Lyft Pink All Access membership, a new perk worth up to $199 annually
Select outlines everything you need to know about the Chase Sapphire Reserve's new Lyft benefit.
Over the last few years, we've seen strong affiliations grow between rideshare services and travel rewards credit cards. The Chase Sapphire Reserve®, for instance, lets cardholders earn 10 points per dollar on Lyft rides (through March 31, 2025), while the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card lets you earn 5X points per dollar on Lyft rides (through March 31, 2025).
The American Express® Gold Card, meanwhile, offers cardmembers up to $120 per year in Uber Cash credits ($10 each month), while The Platinum Card® from American Express offers up to $200 per year in Uber credits — $15 per month, with a $20 bonus in December — as well as complimentary Uber VIP status.
Additionally, as of this morning, Capital One Savor Cash Rewards, Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards, Capital One SavorOne Student, and Capital One Quicksilver Student cardholders can now earn 10% cash back when they use their card to pay for Uber rides or food orders via Uber Eats — and score a free Uber One membership through Nov. 14, 2024.
Rideshare services and rewards are only growing in popularity and lucky for us, included features such as these are becoming more of an expectation than a bonus when it comes to respectable travel rewards cards.
That's probably why Chase just announced an additional feature for Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders to enjoy: Lyft Pink All Access membership for up to two years, plus a 50% discount for the third year (membership auto renews annually). Below, Select outlines everything you need to know about this new perk, worth up to $199 annually.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.
Lyft Pink All Access membership as a new Chase Sapphire Reserve perk
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rewards
Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.99% - 26.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is already one of the most appealing travel rewards credit cards on the market, with included benefits such as top-tier travel insurance and auto rental collision damage coverage, airport lounge access and up to $300 in annual travel statement credits, among many others. It's also currently offering an impressive welcome bonus of 80,000 bonus points after new cardholders spend $4,000 within the first three months of account opening.
As of Nov. 15, 2022, the deal will be even sweeter, as the Chase Sapphire Reserve® will now offer its cardmembers two years' worth of complimentary Lyft Pink All Access membership, after which point, a third year's worth will be available for a 50% discount. Lyft Pink All Access is the most expensive of all the Lyft memberships, and this new cardholder benefit represents a value of $199 per year.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve had previously offered a free year of Lyft Pink membership, albeit a pared down version, when you enrolled your card by March 31, 2022. A Lyft Pink All Access membership comes with perks such as:
- Free Priority Pickup upgrades on Lyft rides, which save riders an average of $3–$4 per ride
- Lower prices, including at least 5% off Lux, Preferred and XL rides
- Free ride cancellation up to three times per month
- In-app roadside assistance for your own car, free up to four times per year
- Complimentary car rental upgrades through its partner, SIXT
- Unlimited free 45-minute classic bike rides
- Unlimited free e-bike and scooter unlocks
- Discounted e-bike and scooter rates
- Three bike or scooter guest passes per year
- Savings on food delivery through its partner Grubhub+
To activate your Lyft Pink All Access membership perk, you'll need to make the Chase Sapphire Reserve your default payment method in the Lyft app. You can then go to the "Lyft Pink" tab and tap "Join."
Keep in mind the card also lets you earn 10X points per dollar on Lyft rides through March 31, 2025. Because Chase Ultimate Rewards® points can be worth up to 2 cents (or sometimes more) in travel rewards when you transfer them to any of its 14 airline and hotel partners — including Marriott Bonvoy, World of Hyatt, IHG One Rewards, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, among others — which could potentially mean you'll receive a 20% return on Lyft spending.
Bottom line
If you planned to pay for Lyft Pink All Access anyway, this new benefit effectively reduces the Chase Sapphire Reserve's $550 annual fee by $199 per year. If the card's remaining benefits are worth at least $351 per year to you, signing up for this premium travel rewards card is a no-brainer. Hint: For anyone who jumps on a plane even a few times per year, the card is worth it. Just make sure you can hit the minimum-spending requirement responsibly and you're able to use as many of its perks as possible to justify paying the annual fee.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.