The Chase Sapphire Reserve now comes with Lyft Pink All Access membership, a new perk worth up to $199 annually

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Lyft Pink All Access membership as a new Chase Sapphire Reserve perk

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.99% - 26.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Bottom line

If you planned to pay for Lyft Pink All Access anyway, this new benefit effectively reduces the Chase Sapphire Reserve's $550 annual fee by $199 per year. If the card's remaining benefits are worth at least $351 per year to you, signing up for this premium travel rewards card is a no-brainer. Hint: For anyone who jumps on a plane even a few times per year, the card is worth it. Just make sure you can hit the minimum-spending requirement responsibly and you're able to use as many of its perks as possible to justify paying the annual fee. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.