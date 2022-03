You'll need to answer this crypto question on your 2022 tax return

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Select details what you need to know about this question on your tax return, and how taxes work with cryptocurrency.

Now that cryptocurrency is considered an asset, Uncle Sam is making taxpayers address it on this year's tax return.

Cryptocurrency has exploded in popularity in recent years, and has all sectors of government on notice. President Biden recently signed an executive order asking the federal government to more closely examine the "risks and benefits of cryptocurrency".

On this year's 1040 tax return form from the IRS, you'll see this question on the first page: "At any time during 2021, did you sell, receive, exchange or otherwise dispose of any financial interest in any virtual currency?"

While you can only answer with a simple yes or no, it's considered a "gotcha question," according to Eric Bronnenkant CFP, CPA and head of tax at Betterment. This is because so many people have entered the world of crypto without realizing the tax implications. And if you answer 'no' and the IRS finds that you had monetary gains or losses with cryptocurrency, it can qualify as lying on a government document under penalties of perjury, which is a serious offense.

To avoid any headaches with the federal government, there are a few details you need to know if you should answer yes or no to this question, directly from the IRS website.

If you only bought crypto with U.S. dollars or another physical currency and didn't sell or exchange it, you are not required to answer yes to the question.

If you received crypto in exchange for services or goods, this is considered ordinary income and should be claimed on your tax return.

And Mamie Wheaton, a financial planner with LearnLux, expanded on those circumstances to say "if you sold, exchanged or used digital assets for purchases you need to check yes."

If you aren't sure if your crypto positions need to be reported, Wheaton suggests to "reach out to the institution holding your crypto assets and request a statement or have an associate walk you through your transaction history." And she also suggests going forward to keep a concise record of your crypto assets and transactions for future tax years.

It can also be worth consulting your tax accountant to see what you should answer.