This tax service can get you your tax refund in crypto — here's how to get started

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Crypto fans can now receive their yearly tax return in the form of over 100 different cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum. With the help of TurboTax and Coinbase, you can have your tax return check turned into the crypto coin or token of your choice. Select details what you need to know about the new partnership, and what to keep in mind when investing in cryptocurrencies.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

How to get your tax refund in cryptocurrency

On Thursday Coinbase and TurboTax announced a partnership to allow customers to accept their tax return and have it automatically converted into a cryptocurrency. To get started, sign up for TurboTax and file your taxes through the Coinbase section. With TurboTax, you can file your taxes for free for simple tax returns that include W-2 income, earned income tax credits (EIC) and child tax credits. TurboTax also offers paid versions of its service that help with more advanced filing needs, like investment and/or business income. If you don't have a Coinbase account prior to filing your taxes with TurboTax, you will be guided through steps to have your tax return deposited with Coinbase's bank, Metabank. If you want to start trading crypto immediately, you can sign up for Coinbase account here. Once you file your taxes, it will take an estimated three weeks to get your return, according to the IRS. Once your return is sent to you, you will be able to convert your USD into the crypto of your choosing.

TurboTax Learn More On TurboTax's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected - see breakdown by plan in the description below

Free version Yes

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Step-by-step guidance with a Q&A format that is easy to follow

TurboTax Live provides on-demand advice and a final review from a tax expert or CPA

Live Full Service has a tax expert prepare, sign, and file your return

Accuracy and maximum refund guaranteed*

Audit support, which provides free assistance if you get an IRS or other tax notice Cons More costly than other software programs

Live expert assistance plans have additional costs Cost breakdown by plan: Free (for simple returns** only): $0 federal, $0 per state

(for simple returns** only): $0 federal, $0 per state Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $39* federal, $39* per state

(helps you maximize credits and deductions): $39* federal, $39* per state Premier (includes returns with investments and expenses): $69* federal, $39* per state

(includes returns with investments and expenses): $69* federal, $39* per state Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $89* federal, $39* per state



(for personal and business income and expenses): $89* federal, $39* per state Live Basic (includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 3/31

(includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 3/31 Live Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $119* federal, $49* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $119* federal, $49* per state Live Premier (includes help from tax experts): $169* federal, $49* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $169* federal, $49* per state Live self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $199* federal, $49* per state Full Service Live Basic (includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 2/15

(includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 2/15 Full Service Live Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $249* federal, $49* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $249* federal, $49* per state Full Service Live Premier (includes help from tax experts): $359* federal, $49* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $359* federal, $49* per state Full Service Live self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $389* federal, $49* per state *Click here for TurboTax offer details and disclosures **A simple tax return is Form 1040 only. Learn More View More

What to keep in mind with cryptocurrency

Bottom line

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.