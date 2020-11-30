The average 40-something has a 676 credit score—what this expert says they're doing right and wrong

New Experian data finds consumers between the ages of 39 to 53 (aka Generation X) have a considerable gap in their credit scores when compared to older generations. The credit bureau's 2020 State of Credit report shows that Gen Xers, with an average credit score of 676, are closer to the scores of Gen Y/millennials (658) and Gen Z (654) than they are to Boomers (716) and the Silent Generation (729). "Credit scores tend to improve as people age," says Rod Griffin, senior director of public education and advocacy for Experian. But in order for Gen X consumers to reach the higher credit scores we see in older generations, they need to start focusing on two factors: lowering their credit utilization rate and paying their bills on time. To get a better idea of how the average Gen X consumer manages their credit, below is a snapshot of Experian's most recent data highlighting this generation.

Experian State of Credit Report: Gen X Experian 2020 findings Gen X Average VantageScore® 676 Average number of credit cards 3.3 Average credit card balance $7718 Average revolving utilization rate 32% Average number of retail credit cards 2.59 Average retail credit card balance $2353 Average 30–59 days past due delinquency rates 3.3% Average 60–89 days past due delinquency rates 1.8% Average 90–180 days past due delinquency rates 5.3%

CNBC Select spoke with Griffin about his two big takeaways when you look at Gen X's borrowing behaviors.

1. Gen X has a high average credit utilization rate

According to Experian's analysis, the average Gen Xer has a revolving utilization rate of 32%. "Gen X has reduced their credit utilization rate year over year, which is a good thing," Griffin tells CNBC Select. "However, at 32%, this is still the highest utilization rate of any generation and it contributes to the gap we have seen between Gen X's average scores and their older peers." From youngest to oldest consumers, Gen Z and Gen Y/millennials both have a 30% CUR, Boomers a 24% CUR and the Silent Generation a 13% CUR. Your credit utilization rate, or balance-to-limit ratio, shows how much of your available credit you use. If you use too much, lenders worry you may be relying too much on credit without being able to pay it off. This may very well be the case with Gen Xers. As Griffin points out, these consumers carry more nonmortgage, mortgage, credit card and retail card debt than any other generation. When your credit card balance increases and goes unpaid, your CUR steadily rises as you come closer to reaching your overall credit limit. Experts generally recommend keeping your CUR below 30%, but a single-digit utilization rate (under 10%) is a better target if you really want a good credit score. Having a low CUR will help increase your credit score, too. The amounts owed counts as 30% of your FICO Score calculation, so it's a huge factor. To decrease your utilization rate, start by reducing your credit card balances. Once you chip away at your credit card debt, you can then consider asking your card issuer for a higher credit limit to further help lower your utilization rate. (Just make sure a higher limit doesn't give you an excuse to run up more debt.) Learn more: When to ask for a credit limit increase

2. Gen X has the highest rate of missed payments

