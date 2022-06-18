Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Financial stress makes you less happy with what you buy—here’s how to fix it, according to research
Planning out your purchases can make you more satisfied with how you spend your money.
With interest rates continuing to rise, inflation at a 40-year high and student debt exploding, there's plenty of reason to feel nervous about your finances. But here's some information that might make it easier to cut back on your spending: People actually get less happiness from purchases they make when feeling financial stress, according to recent research from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.
Why? "That feeling of financial constraint leads people to revisit their purchase and think about what else they could have done with that money, also known as 'opportunity cost,'" Gavan Fitzsimons, Fuqua marketing professor who co-authored the findings, tells the Journal of Consumer Research. So, "every time they think about that purchase, they are going to be less happy with what they did end up buying."
And that held true whether people bought things or experiences, at whatever the cost, according to the "Spending and Happiness" research performed by Fitzsimons and his team.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.
Financial stress makes you less happy with what you buy
People experiencing financial stress are "more likely to buy things to [try and] improve their happiness," Rodrigo Dias, Fuqua Ph.D. candidate and one of the research paper's co-author, tells Fuqua, "but our research shows what happens is precisely the opposite."
The disconnect is that, "as a society, we have fallen into this trap where we believe that material goods are going to make us feel better," Fitzsimons tells Select. But the truth is, the excitement of buying new things fades as we get used to a purchase – "we don't fully realize how fast we adjust," says Fitzsimons.
Fitzsimons adds that over the last 50 years, American consumers haven't gotten any happier. In fact, consumer unhappiness is on the rise — regardless of the level of income. And with the results of Duke's new research, he's not sure that will change anytime soon: "Everyone feels [financially] constrained," he says. "I'm not sure this is temporary."
How to maximize emotional value from your purchases
Luckily, there is a way to maximize the emotional value you get from buying something while financially stressed, according to the Duke researchers: Plan the purchase.
Since opportunity cost is a reason for dampened "purchase happiness" among the financially stressed, it helps when buyers are "already thinking through the possible alternatives for how they could have spent that money," Fitzsimons says.
One good way to plan is to shop around for the best deal. If you're looking to buy a new TV, for example, start searching online through local retailer websites as well as other shopping sites like Amazon. If you have access to wholesale stores such as Costco, BJ's or Sam's Club, consider shopping there for additional savings. It's also worth mentioning looking through Facebook Marketplace to find a used unit in your local area.
Once you've determined exactly where you're going to buy an item, how you pay for it can make a difference as well.
You may, for example, want to consider buying that new TV with a cash-back credit card such as the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to reap further rewards and utilize additional benefits, including extended warranty and purchase protection.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Rewards
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
15.74% to 24.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Online shoppers can consider using a shopping portal like Rakuten to score even more rewards or simply wait until the next Amazon Prime Day (taking place on July 12 and 13 this year) to help you score a solid deal.
Rakuten
Cost
Free
How to save
Get cash back on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.
How to use it
Shop on Rakuten.com, the Rakuten app or install the browser extension.
How to receive your savings
Cash back is awarded every 3 months by check or PayPal payment.
Terms apply.
Or maybe you just decide against the purchase. Instead of buying a new iPhone as soon as it comes out, try diverting that money instead toward your emergency fund or a tax-advantaged Roth IRA retirement account.
Bottom line
By cutting back during tough economic times and thinking critically about each purchase you do make, you may find more peace with your spending — and avoid some serious buyer's remorse.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
Read more
- Earn up to 110,000 Delta miles—plus a piece of aviation history—with these new credit card offersBrett Holzhauer
- Pros and cons of Fed raising interest rates in today's economic conditions—and how you can benefitBrett Holzhauer
- Earn up to 80,000 miles with these two new United Airlines credit card welcome bonusesBrett Holzhauer