Short on cash? A behavioral expert recommends trying these 3 budgeting tips during the coronavirus pandemic

While Congress and the White House are stalled in negotiations over more stimulus checks and additional unemployment relief, most Americans are feeling more cash-strapped than ever. But before you let your financial situation overwhelm you, know that there are some mental tricks to help you manage your money during this time. CNBC Select spoke to Mariel Beasley of Duke University's Common Cents Lab, a behavior science lab focused on the financial well-being of low income people, for advice on how financially strained families can organize their spending during this economic crisis. Below, Beasley shares her top three budgeting strategies for managing cash shortfalls.

1. Use "mental accounting"

2. Budget your cash outflow vs. your cash inflow

Instead of building a monthly budget based on the cash you have coming in — whether you're getting a regular paycheck, collecting unemployment or some other form of government benefits (such as social security) — think more about your money on a per-spend basis, Beasley says. For example, first decide how many times you need to go grocery shopping between paychecks and then budget for the trip, not for the month. "So, instead of budgeting $200 for groceries for the month, decide how many times you'll go to the supermarket during the month (5 times) and then adhere to a per trip budget ($40)," Beasley says. "This helps us stretch that budget category longer between paychecks."

3. Plan ahead

It's easier to cope with the worsening financial circumstances by planning ahead. Instead of waiting for the worst to happen, act now to soften the impact the pandemic is having on your finances. "Don't wait until your cash runs out to find ways to meet your needs," Beasley says. Consider applying for government assistance programs, such as SNAP (food stamps), Medicaid and HEAP (heating your home), or look into how local organizations, such as churches and charities, are helping, whether it's providing assistance with the job hunt or offering food donations. "Identify local programs or check with your local food pantry before you get to the point where you can no longer purchase groceries," Beasley says. City and state government websites often have links to local resources. To search for the nearest food bank near you, visit Feeding America, which is a nationwide network of food banks. If you're worried about affording your rent or mortgage, have a clear plan for dealing with the worst-case scenario, whether that's reaching out to family and/or friends for help, renting a room out in your home to make extra income or seeking out financial assistance from your mortgage broker. It's also important to understand your tenant's rights if you're concerned about eviction. If you're struggling to pay your credit card bill, contact your creditors to see if you qualify for a reduced interest rate on any of your payments, ask for discounts and deferment options. Many card issuers are offering financial hardship assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, and it's worth going back to them to see what continued help they can offer. "Think of these as ways to supplement your cash to help your own cash last longer," Beasley says. Learn more: CNBC Select's 5-step guide to creating a budget Information about Ally Online Savings Account, Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings, and Varo Savings Account has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication.

