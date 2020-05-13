Breaking a lease won't appear on your credit report, but this is when it could really hurt your credit

There are a handful of scenarios that may cause you to break your lease. Perhaps you need to relocate for a new job opportunity or you closed on a home before your lease ended. And like many Americans who've been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic — you might be thinking about moving right now if you're struggling to pay rent.
Just this month alone, nearly 20% of Americans couldn't make a full or partial rent payment by the sixth day of the month, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC)'s Rent Payment Tracker.
If you find yourself needing to break your apartment lease amid the coronavirus outbreak, the good news is that a broken lease, in itself, won't appear on your credit report. But if you have any unpaid debt with your landlord, this may put your credit in danger.
Below, CNBC Select speaks to an expert about when a broken lease could hurt your credit, ways to prevent it and tips for renters.
Unlike a mortgage, your payment activity on your apartment lease doesn't get reported to the three main credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion) by your landlord (unless you request it specifically to build credit). But if you still owe money on your lease when you break it, your landlord could report the unpaid debt to a collection agency.
"Breaking a lease could impact your credit report and credit score if you don't pay all of the associated fees due," Roger Ma, a certified financial planner at lifelaidout® and author of "Work Your Money, Not Your Life," tells CNBC Select. "In that situation, your landlord could report your uncollected debt to a collection agency, who may notify the credit agencies."
According to Experian, "Having an account in collections on your credit report will have a significant negative effect on your credit scores."
Unpaid debt on a lease can not only negatively impact your credit, but it can make it difficult to qualify for a lease on a new apartment. Most landlords check applicants' credit during their approval process and a history of unpaid debt from a broken lease may not reflect well on you.
Since most collections remains on your credit report for up to seven years, it's important that you do all you can to prevent them from getting there in the first place — especially since your credit score worsens the longer that unpaid debt sits on your report.
When breaking your lease, consider the below advice from Ma.
"As long as you pay the required termination fees, any fees for damages to your apartment and are up-to-date on your rent, there would be nothing for your landlord to report to the credit agencies," he says.
It may sound easier said than done, but the best way to make sure your credit doesn't take a hit is to pay all the applicable termination fees that are due when breaking a lease. These fees vary widely, so to minimize the damage you can follow the guidelines below.
To make sure that you pay all the outstanding fees and charges on your lease before moving out, here are some tips that may help you cover the cost.
What to consider when breaking your lease:
Breaking your lease may be the best solution for your current situation right now, but it's important you make sure to protect your credit score no matter what choice you make.
It may not seem necessary now, but a good or excellent credit score can help you go far in the long run. Healthy credit scores can qualify you for lower interest rates on loans and some of the best credit cards.
Make decisions today with your long-term finances in mind, and your credit — and wallet — will thank you later.
