This checking account offers 7.5% APY, but there's a catch — how to find the accounts with the highest APYs

The chance of earning any sort of return on the money sitting in your checking account is rare — leaving us with all the more reason to be stunned when we came across one offering a return greater than 7% APY. That's right; you read that correctly. In fact, the Landmark Credit Union® Premium Checking Account currently offers 7.50% APY, but the major catch is the high rate is offered only up to a $500 balance (after, 7.50% to 0.11% APY). Account holders also have to set up electronic statements and direct deposit of at least $250 per month to earn the high APY.

Landmark Credit Union® Premium Checking Account Learn More Landmark Credit Union® is a Member NCUA. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 7.50% APY on up to $500 if set up e-statements and direct deposit of $250 minimum per month (7.50% to 0.11% APY thereafter); no APY if don't meet requirements

Minimum deposit to open $35

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Free ATM network Yes, over 34,000 ATM locations

ATM fee reimbursement None

Overdraft fee Up to $30 each overdraft

Mobile check deposit Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros High APY for a checking account

Low minimum deposit required

No minimum balance

No monthly fee

Fee-free ATM network Cons High APY is limited to $500 cap

Requirements to earn high APY

$35 minimum deposit

Overdraft fee

Credit union membership required Learn More View More

The 7.5% APY on a $500 balance shakes out to $37.50 in interest earnings over a year, which isn't nothing for a checking account but the cap really limits just how much deposit holders can earn, especially if they have a lot more than $500 in their account. It's also worth noting that Landmark is a credit union, meaning membership is required. Landmark Credit Union membership is reserved mostly for those who live in certain parts of Indiana, which is limiting. For those who don't qualify, we have good news. There are other checking accounts out there actually offering solid APYs and higher caps than just $500. Below, CNBC Select outlines how to find checking accounts with the highest APYs.

How to find checking accounts with the highest APY

Although your traditional brick-and-mortar checking account won't offer much interest (if any at all), you can often find a solid return on a checking account if you look to online-only banks. Since online-only banks don't have the overhead costs that come with operating physical branches, they can often pass on those savings to customers in the form of higher APYs. Keep in mind, however, that high-interest deposit accounts will usually have requirements that account holders must meet in order to earn the high APY (setting up direct deposit, making a certain number of withdrawals or debit card purchases each month, opting for paperless billing, etc.), so make sure you know those terms before signing up. We did some shopping around for you and found the below five accounts to be some of the best options out there. All of the accounts included on this list are NCUA-insured or FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor. Best overall

All America Bank® Ultimate Rewards Checking Learn More All America Bank® is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Up to 5.30% APY on up to $15,000 (0.50% APY thereafter); 0.25% APY if don't meet requirements

Minimum deposit to open $50 if in person; $500 if online

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None (unless you receive paper statements, then $3 per month)

Free ATM network Yes, 1,000s of ATMs worldwide

ATM fee reimbursement Up to $25 of foreign ATM fees each monthly statement cycle in one lump sum

Overdraft fee Fees may apply; Overdraft Privilege is available

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

With the All America Bank® Ultimate Rewards Checking, you get a return above 5%, which is in line with what the top high-yield savings accounts are offering today. The cap amount you can earn the high return on is $15,000, much higher than Landmark's $500. Runner-up

Presidential Bank Advantage Checking Learn More Presidential Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.62% APY on up to $25,000 (3.62% APY thereafter); 0.10% APY if don't meet requirements

Minimum deposit to open $500

Minimum balance $500

Monthly fee None if you maintain a $500 minimum balance

Free ATM network Yes, over 88,000 ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement Domestic ATM surcharge rebates up to $8 per month

Overdraft fee Fees may apply; overdraft protection is available

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

The Presidential Bank Advantage Checking offers another good rate above 4.5% APY on even a higher balance of up to $25,000. Best for checking/savings combo

SoFi Checking and Savings Learn More SoFi Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Members with direct deposit earn 4.40% APY on savings and Vaults balances and .50% APY on checking balances; members without direct deposit earn 1.20% APY on all account balances in checking and savings (including Vaults)

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle; transaction amount limits apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee SoFi members who receive $1,000 or more in total monthly direct deposits are eligible for no-fee Overdraft Coverage (covers up to $50; purchases exceeding this amount are declined)

Offer checking account? Yes, bundled with savings account

Offer ATM card? Yes, along with SoFi checking account Terms apply.

SoFi Checking and Savings offers a much lower checking account APY than the above two accounts, but we wanted to include it as it's a good option for those looking to do all their banking in one place. For example, account holders who set up direct deposit can earn more on their savings, plus receive their paycheck up to two days earlier automatically. They can also earn up to 15% cash back at local establishments when paying with their SoFi debit card. Best for welcome bonus

Axos Bank® Rewards Checking Learn More On Axos Bank®'s secure site Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Up to 3.30% APY on up to $50,000 (no APY thereafter); no APY if don't meet requirements

Minimum deposit to open $50

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Free ATM network None

ATM fee reimbursement Unlimited domestic ATM fee reimbursements

Overdraft fee None

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

The Axos Bank® Rewards Checking offers an APY up to over 3% through different tiered requirements and the cap is a high $50,000. Plus, Axos routinely offers welcome bonuses for new account holders. Best for a credit union

Consumers Credit Union Rewards Checking Learn More Consumers Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Up to 5.00% APY on balances up to $10,000 (0.20% APY on up to $25,000 and 0.10% APY thereafter); 0.01% APY if don't meet requirements

Minimum deposit to open $5

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Free ATM network Yes, over 30,000 ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement Unlimited reimbursement for any and all ATM fees

Overdraft fee Fees may apply; overdraft protection is available

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

While Consumers Credit Union Rewards Checking is from a credit union, it's easy for anyone to join. The current APY offering is up to 5.00% APY with a $10,000 cap.

Bottom line

Though the Landmark Credit Union Premium Checking Account is currently offering a jaw-dropping APY above 7%, it's up to a small cap and many people won't qualify for the credit union membership anyway. If you do qualify, you can open the account and keep $500 in it to earn the high APY and then keep the rest of your checking funds in another high-yield checking like those we outlined above. Just make sure to keep in mind the above accounts' balance limits on which you can earn their high APYs and know the requirements to earn the high APY ahead of time. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

