It's unclear if a second stimulus check is coming—here's how to protect your credit score in the meantime

With the Senate officially adjourning Thursday for their summer recess without a second coronavirus relief package finalized, the chances of Americans receiving another round of stimulus checks this month are slim. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said that members will return to Washington, D.C. for a vote if an agreement is reached during the break, but as negotiations ended in a standstill it doesn't look likely. With Congress not back in session to negotiate a new deal until mid-September, any sort of second stimulus package looks weeks away, if at all. For the many Americans who were relying on this stimulus aid to pay their bills, it's important to be proactive now about protecting their finances. If you're struggling to make ends meet, there are steps you can take to protect your credit score. This three-digit number can have a big impact on your overall financial health. Fortunately, there are several ways to maintain your good score — and your finances overall — you just have to do a little work. CNBC Select spoke to a number of experts about their best advice for those who were hoping to get a stimulus check to help cover their bills. Here's how to help protect your credit and overall finances until one arrives.

1. Contact your lenders or service providers right away

As a first step, contact your lenders for financial assistance. If you know there are upcoming bills you won't be able to afford, contact the lender or service provider in advance — before you miss a payment. "Explain your situation and ask if there is anyway they can work with you while you get back on your feet," says Rod Griffin, senior director of public education and advocacy for Experian. For those who already have accommodations in place, ask your lenders if they can be extended so you have a bit of cushion to fall back on if things get worse. "We are in extraordinary times, and lenders may be able to find ways to help you stay on track," Griffin says. Keep in mind that you can also add a consumer statement to your credit report. This is a note that explains your financial situation and can be seen by anyone who views your report. Credit bureaus make it easy for you to add this info. If you wanted to add a consumer statement to your TransUnion report, for example, you can choose from pre-worded options, such as, "I am unable to make timely payments due to the impact on my job/wages as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," or you can write your own statement.

2. Re-evaluate your budget

It's worth going back to the drawing board to see what expenses you can cut out that are not high priority. Now is the time to drop unnecessary expenses like subscription boxes and streaming services. You can also call up your phone or Internet company to see if they'll negotiate your monthly rate. "Finding areas to trim expenses, even a little bit, can add up," Griffin says. "Putting those funds aside now gives you a greater chance of being able to make all your payments on time, even if that stimulus check doesn't come." Learn more: Short on cash? A behavioral expert recommends trying these 3 budgeting tips during the coronavirus pandemic

3. Take advantage of other payment accommodations

4. Check your credit report often

5. Have a back-up plan

Make a plan in advance for how you will manage your finances if a second stimulus check doesn't come your way. "If you know you won't be able to cover all your expenses, consider picking up a side gig for a few months to help you cover any outstanding debts," Griffin says. With businesses in limbo right now, consider other opportunities like dog walking in your neighborhood or earning money from your couch by taking online surveys. Bill Fay of Debt.org says that for long-term financial help, call a nonprofit credit counseling agency. "They offer free advice on creating an affordable budget and the best options for dealing with credit card debt," Fay tells CNBC Select. "Nonprofit agencies are a lifeline when you're drowning in debt." A good place to start is with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC), which offers a free portal people can call to receive guidance on paying their debt, preventing foreclosure and managing their student loans amid the coronavirus pandemic. You can access the NFCC's free credit counseling service either through their website or by calling 844-865-1971. Information about the Ally Online Savings Account, Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings, and Varo Savings Account has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.