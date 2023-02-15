Choice Rewards World Mastercard®
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links.
Banking

Zelle allows you to send and receive money in minutes — here's how it works

Zelle is free, quick and convenient — but make sure to only send money to people you know and trust.

thumbnail
Ana Staples
Share
Azmanl | E+ | Getty Images

Zelle is a money transfer service that allows you to send and receive money in a matter of minutes. The app doesn't charge any fees and can be a convenient solution, whether you use it with your friends and family or for your small business.

Below, CNBC Select outlines how Zelle payments work and what you need to know before you start using it.

How to use Zelle

To set up Zelle, all you need is a bank account. You can access the service either through your financial institution's mobile app or website or through Zelle directly. You can enroll using your email address or phone number — this will be the information other users will need to send you money.

Zelle

Learn More
On Zelle's secure site

  • Cost

    Free (but check with your bank to ensure it doesn't charge an additional fee)

  • Transfer speed

    Instant: transactions typically occur in minutes when the recipient's email address or U.S. mobile number is already enrolled with Zelle

  • Standout features

    No need to download an extra app; Zelle is already included with most mobile banking apps

  • Links to accounts

    Yes, to U.S. bank accounts

  • Availability

    iOS and Android; must have U.S. bank account linked to an email address or compatible U.S. phone number

  • Security features

    The Zelle app uses authentication and monitoring features to make your payments more secure

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Fastest money-sending method (when both sender and recipient are signed up)
  • Compatible with hundreds of U.S. banks and credit unions

Cons

  • You can't link your account to credit card to use as payment method
  • You can't send money to international bank accounts
  • Recipients must sign up for Zelle to receive money (if the recipient doesn't enroll within 14 days, the payment will expire, and the funds will be returned to your account)
Learn More
View More

If your bank doesn't have Zelle integrated yet, you'll need to sign up directly through Zelle and also provide information for the debit card you'd like to use to make and receive payments.

Sending money with Zelle

Once you have set up your Zelle account, you can start sending money to other Zelle users. Here's how the process works:

1. Enter the recipient's phone number or email address

First, you'll need to input information associated with the recipient's Zelle account. Make sure the recipient is someone you know and trust. If you authorize a payment and later realize you have been scammed, you might not be able to get your money back.

2. Enter the transaction amount

Next, you'll be prompted to enter how much you want to send. Make sure that the amount falls within the transaction limits established by your financial institution.

3. Send the money

Review the transaction details to ensure everything is correct. Note that you can only cancel a payment if the user you sent money to hasn't signed up for Zelle. Otherwise, the payment will go straight to the recipient's bank account and can't be reversed.

Receiving money with Zelle

If you have a Zelle account, you don't need to take any additional steps to receive the money another user sent you. It will automatically be deposited into your bank account.

If you don't have a Zelle account yet, follow the link provided with your payment notification. You'll be prompted to select your financial institution. Then, simply follow the instructions to sign up and receive the funds.

If your bank or credit union doesn't work with Zelle, you can still receive the money through the Zelle app.

How does Zelle compare to other money transfer apps?

Zelle is free, quick and convenient, making it an excellent option for bank-to-bank transfers. At the same time, depending on your needs, a different money transfer app might be a better choice for you.

For example, Zelle doesn't offer transfers to or from international bank accounts. If that's an essential feature for you, look into Remitly, CNBC Select's pick for the best app for sending money internationally. Transfers usually take three to five business days and costs vary by country. Economy transfers are often free.

Remitly

Learn More
On Remitly's secure site

  • Cost

    Free to download; transfer costs vary by country and amount (economy are often $0, express transfers start at $3.99)

  • Transfer speed

    3 to 5 business days

  • Standout features

    Convenient delivery options, including sending money directly to trusted banks, cash pick-up locations, mobile wallets or via home delivery

  • Links to accounts

    Yes, links to debit cards, credit cards and bank accounts

  • Availability

    iOS and Android; for U.S. users sending to other countries only

  • Security features

    Secure server with data encryption; two-factor authentication

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Straightforward fee structure based on country and amount
  • Affordable economy transfers (3 to 5 business days)
  • High user approval rating in Google Play and Apple Store
  • Large network of financial partners to send money for cash pick-up

Cons

  • Extra charges for linking credit card as payment methods
  • Express transfer fees as high as $93.99 (for transfers of $9,000 or more)
Learn More
View More

Zelle also doesn't allow for credit card payments. Venmo, Cash App and PayPal, on the other hand, let you link your credit card. Note, however, that if you use a credit card as your payment method with any of these services, you'll be charged a processing fee.

Venmo

Learn More
On Venmo's secure site

  • Cost

    No charge for sending money from a linked bank account, debit card or your Venmo account; a 3% fee for sending money using a linked credit card

  • Transfer speed

    Instant transfer to Venmo balance; 1 to 3 busines days for direct deposit (free) or instant transfer to your bank account for 1% fee ($10 max)

  • Standout features

    Links to popular apps; social features to interact with your friends' payments (including stickers and emojis); Venmo debit and credit cards

  • Links to accounts

    Yes, bank and credit cards

  • Availability

    Only available in the U.S. and only compatible with U.S.-based bank accounts and phone numbers; compatible with iOS & Android

  • Security features

    Multi-factor authentication when signing in; QR code readers to make sure you link to the correct user account before you send money

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Widely used and therefore easy when splitting bills with friends
  • Can link as payment method to popular apps including Uber, Uber Eats and Seamless
  • Can use to pay at participating online merchants
  • Users who opt-in can use a free Venmo debit card
  • Can link to the Venmo Credit Card to earn rewards on most popular spending categories at authorized merchants (subject to 3% credit card fee for person-to-person payments)

Cons

  • Charges a 3% processing fee when using linked credit card as a payment method
  • Charges a 1% fee for instant cash-outs (to disperse funds immediately to your bank account with no waiting period)
  • Not all users can currently link two separate Venmo user accounts to a joint bank account (Venmo is slowly rolling out this feature)
Learn More
View More

Cash App

Learn More
On Cash App's secure site

  • Cost

    Free to download and use basic services

  • Transfer speed

    1 to 3 business days or instant cash-out deposits for a 1.5% fee (25 cent minimum)

  • Standout features

    App allows users to invest money in individual stocks as well as buy and sell bitcoin

  • Links to accounts

    Yes, bank accounts and credit cards

  • Availability

    iOS or Androis

  • Security features

    Data encryption and fraud detection technology; unique, one-time login codes, two-factor authentication

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Free debit card for users who opt in
  • Free ATM withdrawals if you set up direct deposit (otherwise $2 per withdrawal)
  • “Cash boosts” offer discounts with certain retailers that are automatically applied to a purchase to help users save money (only one boost may be active at a time)
  • App includes features to let users invest in stocks and buy and sell bitcoin

Cons

  • Charges a 3% processing fee when using linked credit card as a payment method
  • Charges a 1.5% fee for instant cash-outs (to disperse funds immediately to your bank account with no waiting period)
  • Cash App is not FDIC-insured, despite its more sophisticated investing features
Learn More
View More

PayPal

Learn More
On PayPal's secure site

  • Cost

    Free to download the app; $0 to make purchases using a bank account or your PayPal balance; $0 to transfer money to friends and family; 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee to pay business/contractor invoices

  • Transfer speed

    1 business day or instant transfer with 1% fee

  • Standout features

    PayPal Credit lets qualifying users pay for purchases over $99 over six months interest-free

  • Links to accounts

    Yes, bank accounts and credit cards

  • Availability

    iOS and Android; available in more than 200 countries and regions

  • Security features

    Two-step authentication, data encryption, email confirmations for every transaction

    See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Widely used by individuals and businesses alike
  • Flexible payment options with the ability to finance large purchases over six months interest-free with PayPal Credit (APRs vary)
  • High transfer limits: send up to $60,000 in a single transaction (depending on eligibility)

Cons

  • International transfers can get pricey ($2.99 to $4.99, plus 2.9% of the transaction amount and an additional fee based on location)
  • Fee structure is more complex than other money transfer apps
Learn More
View More

Cash App can also be an attractive option if you're interested in investing. The app allows you to invest in stocks, as well as buy and sell bitcoin.

FAQs

Is Zelle safe?

Zelle is generally safe to use, thanks to its data encryption which ensures your data is protected. Plus, when you send or receive money using Zelle, you aren't sharing any sensitive financial details. Another user will only need your phone number or email address to send you money.

At the same time, the fact that Zelle transfers are quick and irreversible makes it an attractive target for scammers. Only send money to people and businesses you trust. There's no fraud protection in place to get your money back if you've authorized a transaction.

Do you need a bank account to accept a Zelle payment?

Yes, you need to have a checking or savings account at a bank or credit union to send or receive money using Zelle.

What banks does Zelle work with?

According to Zelle, the service is currently available in over 1,700 banking apps. To check if this number includes your bank, you can search Zelle's database.

Here are some examples of major banks that offer Zelle:

What is the monthly limit for Zelle?

There's usually no limit to how much money you can receive with Zelle. But you're likely to face transaction limits when you send money, and they vary by the financial institution.

For example, Bank of America has three limits to how much you can send in a specific time period:

  • Up to $3,500 in 24 hours
  • Up to $10,000 in seven days
  • up to $20,000 in 30 days

The bank also limits the number of transfers. Small businesses, Merrill Lynch and Private Bank clients have different transaction limits.

Chase, on the other hand, has a different set of limits for personal checking accounts:

  • Up to $2,000 in a single transaction
  • Up to $2,000 a day
  • Up to $16,000 in a calendar month

To compare, Discover allows you to send up to a total of $600 per day but warns that it can "change your send limit, from time to time, based on a variety of factors."

As you can see, limits can vary broadly. Check with your financial institution to learn the restrictions for your account.

Bottom line

Zelle is a convenient and quick service for money transfers — and best of all, it's free. While it can be an ideal solution for sending or receiving payments from friends and family or paying your favorite small businesses, always exercise caution. Ensure that you know and trust the receiver and that the money is going where it's meant to go (as opposed to an impersonator's bank account). Remember: once you authorize a payment through Zelle, you're unlikely to get a refund even if you've been defrauded.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest