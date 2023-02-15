Zelle is a money transfer service that allows you to send and receive money in a matter of minutes. The app doesn't charge any fees and can be a convenient solution, whether you use it with your friends and family or for your small business. Below, CNBC Select outlines how Zelle payments work and what you need to know before you start using it.

How to use Zelle

To set up Zelle, all you need is a bank account. You can access the service either through your financial institution's mobile app or website or through Zelle directly. You can enroll using your email address or phone number — this will be the information other users will need to send you money.

Zelle Learn More On Zelle's secure site Cost Free (but check with your bank to ensure it doesn't charge an additional fee)

Transfer speed Instant: transactions typically occur in minutes when the recipient's email address or U.S. mobile number is already enrolled with Zelle

Standout features No need to download an extra app; Zelle is already included with most mobile banking apps

Links to accounts Yes, to U.S. bank accounts

Availability iOS and Android; must have U.S. bank account linked to an email address or compatible U.S. phone number

Security features The Zelle app uses authentication and monitoring features to make your payments more secure See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Fastest money-sending method (when both sender and recipient are signed up)

Compatible with hundreds of U.S. banks and credit unions Cons You can't link your account to credit card to use as payment method

You can't send money to international bank accounts

Recipients must sign up for Zelle to receive money (if the recipient doesn't enroll within 14 days, the payment will expire, and the funds will be returned to your account) Learn More View More

If your bank doesn't have Zelle integrated yet, you'll need to sign up directly through Zelle and also provide information for the debit card you'd like to use to make and receive payments. Sending money with Zelle Once you have set up your Zelle account, you can start sending money to other Zelle users. Here's how the process works: 1. Enter the recipient's phone number or email address First, you'll need to input information associated with the recipient's Zelle account. Make sure the recipient is someone you know and trust. If you authorize a payment and later realize you have been scammed, you might not be able to get your money back. 2. Enter the transaction amount Next, you'll be prompted to enter how much you want to send. Make sure that the amount falls within the transaction limits established by your financial institution. 3. Send the money Review the transaction details to ensure everything is correct. Note that you can only cancel a payment if the user you sent money to hasn't signed up for Zelle. Otherwise, the payment will go straight to the recipient's bank account and can't be reversed. Receiving money with Zelle If you have a Zelle account, you don't need to take any additional steps to receive the money another user sent you. It will automatically be deposited into your bank account. If you don't have a Zelle account yet, follow the link provided with your payment notification. You'll be prompted to select your financial institution. Then, simply follow the instructions to sign up and receive the funds. If your bank or credit union doesn't work with Zelle, you can still receive the money through the Zelle app.

How does Zelle compare to other money transfer apps?

Zelle is free, quick and convenient, making it an excellent option for bank-to-bank transfers. At the same time, depending on your needs, a different money transfer app might be a better choice for you. For example, Zelle doesn't offer transfers to or from international bank accounts. If that's an essential feature for you, look into Remitly, CNBC Select's pick for the best app for sending money internationally. Transfers usually take three to five business days and costs vary by country. Economy transfers are often free.

Remitly Learn More On Remitly's secure site Cost Free to download; transfer costs vary by country and amount (economy are often $0, express transfers start at $3.99)

Transfer speed 3 to 5 business days

Standout features Convenient delivery options, including sending money directly to trusted banks, cash pick-up locations, mobile wallets or via home delivery

Links to accounts Yes, links to debit cards, credit cards and bank accounts

Availability iOS and Android; for U.S. users sending to other countries only

Security features Secure server with data encryption; two-factor authentication See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Straightforward fee structure based on country and amount

Affordable economy transfers (3 to 5 business days)

High user approval rating in Google Play and Apple Store

Large network of financial partners to send money for cash pick-up Cons Extra charges for linking credit card as payment methods

Express transfer fees as high as $93.99 (for transfers of $9,000 or more) Learn More View More

Zelle also doesn't allow for credit card payments. Venmo, Cash App and PayPal, on the other hand, let you link your credit card. Note, however, that if you use a credit card as your payment method with any of these services, you'll be charged a processing fee.

Venmo Learn More On Venmo's secure site Cost No charge for sending money from a linked bank account, debit card or your Venmo account; a 3% fee for sending money using a linked credit card

Transfer speed Instant transfer to Venmo balance; 1 to 3 busines days for direct deposit (free) or instant transfer to your bank account for 1% fee ($10 max)

Standout features Links to popular apps; social features to interact with your friends' payments (including stickers and emojis); Venmo debit and credit cards

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Only available in the U.S. and only compatible with U.S.-based bank accounts and phone numbers; compatible with iOS & Android

Security features Multi-factor authentication when signing in; QR code readers to make sure you link to the correct user account before you send money See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Widely used and therefore easy when splitting bills with friends

Can link as payment method to popular apps including Uber, Uber Eats and Seamless

Can use to pay at participating online merchants

Users who opt-in can use a free Venmo debit card

Can link to the Venmo Credit Card to earn rewards on most popular spending categories at authorized merchants (subject to 3% credit card fee for person-to-person payments) Cons Charges a 3% processing fee when using linked credit card as a payment method

Charges a 1% fee for instant cash-outs (to disperse funds immediately to your bank account with no waiting period)

Not all users can currently link two separate Venmo user accounts to a joint bank account (Venmo is slowly rolling out this feature) Learn More View More

Cash App Learn More On Cash App's secure site Cost Free to download and use basic services

Transfer speed 1 to 3 business days or instant cash-out deposits for a 1.5% fee (25 cent minimum)

Standout features App allows users to invest money in individual stocks as well as buy and sell bitcoin

Links to accounts Yes, bank accounts and credit cards

Availability iOS or Androis

Security features Data encryption and fraud detection technology; unique, one-time login codes, two-factor authentication See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Free debit card for users who opt in

Free ATM withdrawals if you set up direct deposit (otherwise $2 per withdrawal)

“Cash boosts” offer discounts with certain retailers that are automatically applied to a purchase to help users save money (only one boost may be active at a time)

App includes features to let users invest in stocks and buy and sell bitcoin Cons Charges a 3% processing fee when using linked credit card as a payment method

Charges a 1.5% fee for instant cash-outs (to disperse funds immediately to your bank account with no waiting period)

Cash App is not FDIC-insured, despite its more sophisticated investing features Learn More View More

PayPal Learn More On PayPal's secure site Cost Free to download the app; $0 to make purchases using a bank account or your PayPal balance; $0 to transfer money to friends and family; 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee to pay business/contractor invoices

Transfer speed 1 business day or instant transfer with 1% fee

Standout features PayPal Credit lets qualifying users pay for purchases over $99 over six months interest-free

Links to accounts Yes, bank accounts and credit cards

Availability iOS and Android; available in more than 200 countries and regions

Security features Two-step authentication, data encryption, email confirmations for every transaction



See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Widely used by individuals and businesses alike

Flexible payment options with the ability to finance large purchases over six months interest-free with PayPal Credit (APRs vary)

High transfer limits: send up to $60,000 in a single transaction (depending on eligibility) Cons International transfers can get pricey ($2.99 to $4.99, plus 2.9% of the transaction amount and an additional fee based on location)

Fee structure is more complex than other money transfer apps Learn More View More

Cash App can also be an attractive option if you're interested in investing. The app allows you to invest in stocks, as well as buy and sell bitcoin.

Bottom line

Zelle is a convenient and quick service for money transfers — and best of all, it's free. While it can be an ideal solution for sending or receiving payments from friends and family or paying your favorite small businesses, always exercise caution. Ensure that you know and trust the receiver and that the money is going where it's meant to go (as opposed to an impersonator's bank account). Remember: once you authorize a payment through Zelle, you're unlikely to get a refund even if you've been defrauded. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

