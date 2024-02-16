Earn five Free Night Awards with this limited-time Marriott card offer

Right now, the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card has one of the best welcome bonus offers we've seen for this card. For a limited time, new cardholders can earn five Free Night Awards worth up to 250,000 Marriott points after you use your new Card to make $8,000 in eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership. If you're a small business owner and looking for a hotel card, you'll want to take a closer look at this deal to see if it's a good fit for you. CNBC Select has the details on what you need to know about this Marriott Bonvoy card's limited-time offer and how you can take advantage.

Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy Points on each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy® program, 4X points for each dollar of eligible purchases at restaurants worldwide, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping, 2X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn five Free Night Awards after you use your new Card to make $8,000 in eligible purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Redemption level up to 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy® points for each bonus Free Night Award, at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®. Certain hotels have resort fees. Offer Ends 3/20/24

Annual fee $125

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card bonus offer

If you become a new cardholder of the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card between now and March 20, 2024, you can earn five Free Night Awards after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases within the first six months of opening the card. You'll be able to use each of these Free Night Awards at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels costing up to 50,000 Marriott points per night. Outside of the bonus offer, this card has several ongoing perks that can help offset its $125 annual fee (see rates and fees). Each year after you renew your card, you'll receive a Free Night Award (worth up to 35,000 Marriott points) and you can earn a second Free Night Award (also worth up to 35,000 points) after spending $60,000 or more on purchases on the card in a calendar year. In addition, anyone who values elite status with Marriott will appreciate the automatic Gold status you receive as a cardholder and the 15 elite night credits you get each year just for keeping the card. It also earns Marriott Bonvoy points at the following rates: 6X points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels

4X points at restaurants worldwide, U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchases directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. shipping purchases

2X points on all other purchases

How do the Free Nights Awards work?

The Free Night Awards you earn from this offer work the same way as the free nights you can earn as an ongoing benefit for certain Marriott American Express and Chase cards. You can redeem each Free Night Award for a room that's available to book with points up to the value of the Free Night Award. Note that these Awards expire one year after they've been issued. You can use free night certificates to cover part of a reservation and pay the rest with points or cash. These awards cover the room rate and taxes, however, resort fees may still apply. Marriott uses dynamic pricing for award nights, so the same room can cost a different number of points each night. This can complicate your plans if one night of your stay costs more than the value of your Free Night Award. If you have a collection of Marriott Bonvoy points, you can solve this issue by topping off your Free Night Award with up to 15,000 Marriott points. That means if your Award is valid at Marriott hotels costing up to 50,000 points, you can use it on rooms that cost up to 65,000 points and pay the point difference.

How to qualify for the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card

Bottom line

The Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card has an unusually valuable intro offer for a limited time. New card members can earn five free night certificates (worth up to 250,000 points) after spending $8,000 on purchases within the first six months of account opening. Small business owners who qualify for this card will have a hard time finding a better deal on a hotel travel card.

