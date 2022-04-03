Why millennials are behind when it comes to saving for retirement — and what they can do to get ahead

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

The cards seem to be stacked against millennials when it comes to making the most of their finances, between inflation now being at its highest rate in nearly 40 years, the cost of owning a home becoming increasingly expensive and student loan debt preventing many from saving for short- or long-term financial goals. While millennials as a whole are making an effort to save for the future, they are still behind previous generations when it comes to building up their retirement savings. According to Fidelity's 2020 Retirement Savings Assessment study, millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) ranked higher than Generation X-ers (born between 1965 and 1980) on the retirement preparedness scale, in part because they had increased their savings rate from 7.5% to 9.7% over the past two years. So why do millennials lag behind their elder cohorts when it comes to retirement savings? Below, Select explores this question further by speaking with Angie Chen, assistant director of savings research at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Why don't millennials have enough saved for retirement?

In a recent Millennials Readiness for Retirement study, conducted in 2021 by the Center for Retirement Research, Chen and fellow researcher Alicia Munnell found that millennials had a lower net wealth-to-income ratio between the ages of 28 and 38 compared to that of previous generations. "This study I did follows a study we did earlier that showed that they [millennials] were behind on a lot of indicators, including earnings, labor force [participation], marital status and home ownership," says Chen. "Now that there's a cohort of millennials that are in their late-20s and late-30s, they seem to have caught up on a lot of these key metrics that we would care about." Since so many millennials graduated from college during the dot-com bubble in the early 2000s and the Great Recession in 2008, they were thought to have worse labor market outcomes than previous generations. Chen notes that economic downturns negatively impact new graduates as they tend to have difficulty finding jobs or end up taking lower paying jobs shortly after graduation — research also indicates when new graduates enter the workforce during a recession, their earnings are lower. The study also found that by the time most millennial men and women are in their 30s, they have caught up to earlier generations on metrics such as labor force participation and earnings. Millennials also have higher college education rates than previous generations and similar home ownership rates to Generation X-ers and baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964). So, if millennials are more educated, have similar rates of home ownership as previous generations and their earning potential overall hasn't been hindered by two economic downturns, why are they still behind on saving for retirement? It turns out student loan debt was the primary reason why many millennials were behind in building up sustainable wealth. According to the study, 40% of millennial households between the ages of 28 and 38 had student loan debt that amounted to more than 40% of their income. Millennials may have taken on student loans, but they're also more likely to be college educated, so that generally puts them on a higher lifetime earnings trajectory, explains Chen. "It's not surprising to see early on in their careers that they would have lower net worth and potentially sort of less wealth and retirement savings," says Chen. "What we don't know is whether that will continue." According to Chen, this could become a major issue since millennials also have a longer life expectancy than their elder cohorts and may end up receiving fewer Social Security benefits in the future. The 2021 Social Security Trustees report warns about reduced benefits beginning in 2034, stating that retirees will only receive 78% of their benefits after that time unless Congress resolves the long-term funding issue.

What can millennials do to get ahead on retirement savings?

Charles Schwab Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No account minimum for active investing through Schwab One ® Brokerage Account. Automated investing through Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® requires a $5,000 minimum deposit

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Schwab One ® Brokerage Account has no account fees, $0 commission fees for stock and ETF trades, $0 transaction fees for over 4,000 mutual funds and a $0.65 fee per options contract

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium™ IRA: Charles Schwab Traditional, Roth, Rollover, Inherited and Custodial IRAs; plus, a Personal Choice Retirement Account ® (PCRA) Brokerage and trading: Schwab One ® Brokerage Account, Brokerage Account + Specialized Platforms and Support for Trading, Schwab Global Account™ and Schwab Organization Account

Investment options Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, CDs and ETFs

Educational resources Extensive retirement planning tools Terms apply.

Fidelity Investments Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum to open a Fidelity Go account, but minimum $10 balance for robo-advisor to start investing. Minimum $25,000 balance for Fidelity Personalized Planning & Advice

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero commission fees for stock, ETF, options trades and some mutual funds; zero transaction fees for over 3,400 mutual funds; $0.65 per options contract. Fidelity Go is free for balances under $10,000 (after, $3 per month for balances between $10,000 and $49,999; 0.35% for balances over $50,000). Fidelity Personalized Planning & Advice has a 0.50% advisory fee

Bonus Limited-time $100 offer when open and fund an eligible account with promo code FIDELITY100

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Fidelity Go® and Fidelity ® Personalized Planning & Advice IRA: Fidelity Investments Traditional, Roth and Rollover IRAs Brokerage and trading: Fidelity Investments Trading Other: Fidelity Investments 529 College Savings; Fidelity HSA ®

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, CDs, options and fractional shares

Educational resources Extensive tools and industry-leading, in-depth research from 20-plus independent providers Terms apply.

If you're new to investing and aren't sure which Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) or index fund to invest in, you may want to opt for a robo-advisor, which uses an algorithm to invest your money and will periodically buy and sell assets on your behalf. When you sign-up for a robo-advisor, you'll have to fill out a questionnaire asking you about your short-term and long-term savings goals, and the robo-advisor will create a portfolio for you, typically comprised of different stock and bond funds. Select ranked Betterment and Wealthfront among the best robo-advisor services.

Wealthfront IRA Learn More Information about Wealthfront has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by Wealthfront prior to publication. Minimum deposit $500

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero account, transfer, trading or commission fees (fund ratios may apply). Wealthfront annual management advisory fee is 0.25% of your account balance

Bonus None

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs, cash, real estate, natural resources and dividend stocks

Educational resources Offers free financial planning for college planning, retirement and homebuying Terms apply.

Betterment Learn More On Betterment's secure site Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. For Betterment Digital Investing, $0 minimum balance; Premium Investing requires a $100,000 minimum balance

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. For Betterment Digital Investing, 0.25% of your fund balance as an annual account fee; Premium Investing has a 0.40% annual fee

Bonus Up to one year of free management service with a qualifying deposit within 45 days of signup. Valid only for new individual investment accounts with Betterment LLC

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Betterment Digital Investing IRA: Betterment Traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs 401(k): Betterment 401(k) for employers

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash

Educational resources Betterment RetireGuide™ helps users plan for retirement Terms apply.

Bottom line

Saving for retirement can be a daunting task for millennials burdened with student loan debt. While many millennials have bounced back from low labor market participation rates during the dot-com bubble and Great Recession, it's too early to know whether student loan debt will be a long-term drag on their ability to save for retirement. For now, only time will tell. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.